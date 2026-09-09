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High School Sports

Prep talk: Junior quarterback Preston Beck of San Clemente is growing up fast

Junior quarterback Preston Beck of San Clemente has come out throwing strikes.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Junior quarterback Preston Beck of San Clemente has begun the 2026 season throwing pinpoint passes to help the Tritons start 3-0.

Last week against Chaparral, he completed 19 of 21 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. In the opener in Hawaii, he was 18 of 21 for 170 yards and one touchdown, He just picked up a scholarship offer from San Diego State this week.

San Clemente has needed him to develop after a promising sophomore season in which he played in nine games and passed for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns.

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“Experienced helped him,” coach Jaime Ortiz said. “He’s not the JV kid who got pulled up to varsity. He’s the starter. He’s done a good job distributing the ball.”

San Clemente is a possible Southern Section Division 1 playoff team if it keeps winning with its challenging schedule that has games later this season against Murrieta Valley, Yorba Linda and Mission Viejo.

“He’s grown up a little bit,” Ortiz said.

When people start comparing him to San Clemente Hall of Famer Sam Darnold, then Beck will know he’s arrived.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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