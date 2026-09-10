Dominik Hardy throws four TD passes to four different receivers in Calabasas win

Calabasas quarterback Dominik Hardy threw four touchdown passes in 27-17 win over Birmingham on Thursday night.

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Standing in the pocket looking like the most confident and comfortable teenager in the stadium, Calabasas quarterback Dominik Hardy showed on Thursday night how much he has matured over the last three seasons as a starter.

He threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in a 27-17 victory over Birmingham to help the Coyotes improve to 4-0. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 275 yards. He’s picking up second and third targets with the help of his offensive line giving him protection.

Dominik Hardy gets his second TD pass on nice catch from Jayden Campos. Calabasas 14, Birmingham 7 with 35 seconds left in second. pic.twitter.com/OuZLKfYmRT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 11, 2026

“That just comes with experience,” Hardy said of his comfort level. “Starting as a sophomore was huge. I feel like I’m just in a zone. It’s crazy how much the game is slowing down since my sophomore year until now.”

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Calabasas’ Korbin Thomas catches touchdown pass against Birmingham’s Delvin Young. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Hardy had touchdown passes of 37 yards to Kingston Celifie, 17 yards to Jayden Campos, 46 yards to Korbin Thomas and 29 yards to Ryan Lovejoy.

Kingston Celifie shows off his moves on 37-yard TD play to give 7-0 lead over Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/5u8JXPhiPV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 11, 2026

“Spreading the ball around is always important, so we make sure all of our receivers are happy,” Hardy said. “They all can score. They can all catch.”

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Birmingham might be 0-3 against Southern Section teams, but this was the Patriots’ best performance yet. They tackled well and trailed only 14-7 at halftime. Paul Turner once again played like the best receiver in the City Section. He had catches of 48 and 36 yards, including a touchdown, and finished with five receptions for 122 yards.

“He’s phenomenal,” Birmingham coach Jim Rose said.

Rose told his players afterward, “We got better.”

The Patriots’ annual strategy is to play Southern Section teams in preparation for their City Section schedule.

Their quarterbacks, Exavier Johnson and Daniel Kakooza, each had moments of success, and running back Braylen Morgan scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run.

“We are getting better, so it’s working,” Rose said.

Asked about playing City Section title favorite Carson, Rose said, “We don’t have to be ready in September but in late November.”

44-yard field goal for Birmingham. Down 14-10. pic.twitter.com/uxflE6xbcT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 11, 2026

Birmingham received a 44-yard field goal from soccer player Dante Diloretto.

Calabasas coach Cary Harris likes the progress his team is making despite injuries piling up.

“The team has answered the call over the first four weeks,” Harris said. “These guys are unfazed. It’s going to get a lot harder.”

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