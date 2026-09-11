High school flag football: Wednesday and Thursday scores
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WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Belmont 66, Annenberg 3
Port of Los Angeles d. Los Angeles Jordan, forfeit
Stern 26, Smidt Tech 0
Southern Section
Aliso Niguel 26, Villa Park 6
Anaheim Canyon 9, Esperanza 6
Aquinas 26, Ontario Christian 21
Bellflower 26, Mayfair 0
Bonita 13, San Dimas 6
Burbank Burroughs 31, South Pasadena 6
Cajon 56, Alhambra 0
California Military Institute 28, Workman 0
Compton Early College 7, Dominguez 6
Desert Hot Springs 20, San Jacinto Valley Academy 0
El Modena 27, El Dorado 6
Elsinore 12, Palm Springs 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 24, La Puente 0
JSerra 41, Santa Margarita 7
La Canada 24, Temple City 7
La Habra 18, Garden Grove Pacifica 6
Linfield Christian 28, Corona 21
Los Altos 42, St. Lucy’s 14
Millikan 26, Long Beach Wilson 7
Mountain View 25, Bassett 0
Newport Harbor 39, Fountain Valley 0
Palm Desert 24, Valley View 6
Paloma Valley 27, Liberty 0
Pomona 13, Keppel 0
Ramona Convent 36, El Monte Arroyo 6
Rancho Verde 41, Heritage 0
Rosary 12, Irvine 6
Sage Hill 25, Irvine University 18
South Hills 20, West Covina 8
St. Margaret’s 40, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12
Tesoro 56, San Juan Hills 27
Vista Murrieta 22, Temescal Canyon 6
Westlake 61, Calabasas 0
Yucaipa 25, Arrowhead Christian 14
Intersectional
Granada Hills Kennedy 19, Vasquez 7
Harvard-Westlake 23, Birmingham 0
Venice 25, St. Monica 0
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Cleveland 20, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
Contreras 6, San Fernando Arroyo 0
Jefferson 43, Santee 0
King/Drew 20, GALA 7
San Fernando Arroyo 19, Contreras 13
Southern Section
Agoura 28, Newbury Park 13
Antelope Valley 6, Lancaster 0
Canyon Country Canyon 37, Golden valley 16
Castaic 13, Saugus 0
Cerritos 20, Artesia 0
Channel Islands 24, Buena 12
Dos Pueblos 27, Ventura 6
Eastside 18, Knight 6
El Toro 19, Northwood 0
Hart 12, West Ranch 6
Highland 26, Palmdale 0
Hueneme 38, Fillmore 12
Lawndale 6, Compton Centennial 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 27, Gardena Serra 0
Mater Dei 26, Sierra Canyon 20
Miller 45, Fontana 0
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 14, Ontario Christian 0
North Torrance 31, West Torrance 7
Oaks Christian 32, Thousand Oaks 12
Oxnard 13, San Marcos 12
Oxnard Pacifica 6, Santa Barbara 2
Palos Verdes 19, Mira Costa 7
Quartz Hill 2, Littlerock 0
Redondo Union 28, Torrance 0
Rio Mesa 41, Del Sol 6
San Clemente 50, Capistrano Valley 0
Santa Monica 56, Beverly Hills 0
South Torrance 19, El Segundo 13
Warren 38, La Serna 12
Woodbridge 51, Laguna Beach 8
Intersectional
Oceanside 31, Dana Hills 19