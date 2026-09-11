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High School Sports

High school flag football: Wednesday and Thursday scores

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Belmont 66, Annenberg 3

Port of Los Angeles d. Los Angeles Jordan, forfeit

Stern 26, Smidt Tech 0

Southern Section

Aliso Niguel 26, Villa Park 6

Anaheim Canyon 9, Esperanza 6

Aquinas 26, Ontario Christian 21

Bellflower 26, Mayfair 0

Bonita 13, San Dimas 6

Burbank Burroughs 31, South Pasadena 6

Cajon 56, Alhambra 0

California Military Institute 28, Workman 0

Compton Early College 7, Dominguez 6

Desert Hot Springs 20, San Jacinto Valley Academy 0

El Modena 27, El Dorado 6

Elsinore 12, Palm Springs 0

Hacienda Heights Wilson 24, La Puente 0

JSerra 41, Santa Margarita 7

La Canada 24, Temple City 7

La Habra 18, Garden Grove Pacifica 6

Linfield Christian 28, Corona 21

Los Altos 42, St. Lucy’s 14

Millikan 26, Long Beach Wilson 7

Mountain View 25, Bassett 0

Newport Harbor 39, Fountain Valley 0

Palm Desert 24, Valley View 6

Paloma Valley 27, Liberty 0

Pomona 13, Keppel 0

Ramona Convent 36, El Monte Arroyo 6

Rancho Verde 41, Heritage 0

Rosary 12, Irvine 6

Sage Hill 25, Irvine University 18

South Hills 20, West Covina 8

St. Margaret’s 40, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12

Tesoro 56, San Juan Hills 27

Vista Murrieta 22, Temescal Canyon 6

Westlake 61, Calabasas 0

Yucaipa 25, Arrowhead Christian 14

Intersectional

Granada Hills Kennedy 19, Vasquez 7

Harvard-Westlake 23, Birmingham 0

Venice 25, St. Monica 0

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Cleveland 20, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0

Contreras 6, San Fernando Arroyo 0

Jefferson 43, Santee 0

King/Drew 20, GALA 7

San Fernando Arroyo 19, Contreras 13

Southern Section

Agoura 28, Newbury Park 13

Antelope Valley 6, Lancaster 0

Canyon Country Canyon 37, Golden valley 16

Castaic 13, Saugus 0

Cerritos 20, Artesia 0

Channel Islands 24, Buena 12

Dos Pueblos 27, Ventura 6

Eastside 18, Knight 6

El Toro 19, Northwood 0

Hart 12, West Ranch 6

Highland 26, Palmdale 0

Hueneme 38, Fillmore 12

Lawndale 6, Compton Centennial 0

Lakewood St. Joseph 27, Gardena Serra 0

Mater Dei 26, Sierra Canyon 20

Miller 45, Fontana 0

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 14, Ontario Christian 0

North Torrance 31, West Torrance 7

Oaks Christian 32, Thousand Oaks 12

Oxnard 13, San Marcos 12

Oxnard Pacifica 6, Santa Barbara 2

Palos Verdes 19, Mira Costa 7

Quartz Hill 2, Littlerock 0

Redondo Union 28, Torrance 0

Rio Mesa 41, Del Sol 6

San Clemente 50, Capistrano Valley 0

Santa Monica 56, Beverly Hills 0

South Torrance 19, El Segundo 13

Warren 38, La Serna 12

Woodbridge 51, Laguna Beach 8

Intersectional

Oceanside 31, Dana Hills 19

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