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High School Sports

L.A. Marshall coach Shane Gerard finds new passion in flag football

Alexa Guerrero holds the championship plaque as she and her Los Angeles Marshall teammates celebrate a City Section title.
Alexa Guerrero holds the championship plaque as she and her Los Angeles Marshall teammates celebrate their City Section Open Division flag football championship win over Eagle Rock at Garfield High last season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Shane Gerard was a highly successful baseball coach at Marshall High until he decided he was burned out and stepped down in 2018. He also wanted to be closer to his father, who was battling cancer.

Then flag football became a CIF-sanctioned sport in 2023, and Gerard came off the coaching retirement list. Last season, Marshall won the City Section Open Division championship with a win over Northern League rival Eagle Rock.

L.A. Marshall High flag football coach Shane Gerard huddles with his team.
Marshall flag football coach Shane Gerard has found a new sport to enjoy after years as a baseball coach.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
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His father, Ken, was the football coach for nine years and died in 2022. Ken was inducted into the Marshall Hall of Fame.

Shane, who also coaches the junior varsity girls’ soccer team, is enjoying a return to the coaching ranks.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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