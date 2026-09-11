L.A. Marshall coach Shane Gerard finds new passion in flag football
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Shane Gerard was a highly successful baseball coach at Marshall High until he decided he was burned out and stepped down in 2018. He also wanted to be closer to his father, who was battling cancer.
Then flag football became a CIF-sanctioned sport in 2023, and Gerard came off the coaching retirement list. Last season, Marshall won the City Section Open Division championship with a win over Northern League rival Eagle Rock.
His father, Ken, was the football coach for nine years and died in 2022. Ken was inducted into the Marshall Hall of Fame.
Shane, who also coaches the junior varsity girls’ soccer team, is enjoying a return to the coaching ranks.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.