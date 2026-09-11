San Pedro powers past Bell on its unmowed grass field

Bell’s field wasn’t mowed this week, so San Pedro assistant Andres Srsen pulls some grass to help kicker Dylan Moreno.

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Two unbeaten high school football teams, San Pedro and Bell, played on an old-school unmowed grass field on Friday night at Bell. The football disappeared at times when placed among the thick grass before the snap.

“Hey coach, do you need me to bring my lawn mower,” a Bell player joked.

Anyone have a lawn mower? pic.twitter.com/hviZp2jSHD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 12, 2026

San Pedro assistant coach Andres Srsen was pulling grass before the game to clear an area so kicker Dylan Moreno could practice field goals. “This is crazy,” Srsen said.

No one showed up to mow the field this week, coach Noel Padilla said.

It was the perfect environment for two blue-collar communities: San Pedro, known for its bustling port and dock workers, and Bell, known as a densely packed working class industrial city.

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Seth Solorio to Braeden Villegas. 52 yards. San Pedro 14, Bell 7 pic.twitter.com/CIVtYB3JZn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 12, 2026

San Pedro (4-0) had little trouble navigating the thick grass, rolling to a 49-7 victory behind quarterback Seth Solorio, who completed 13 of 17 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

Braeden Villegas caught touchdown passes of 52 and 17 yards. Solorio rarely faced defensive pressure because of strong blocking from his offensive line. He was 10 of 11 for 175 yards in the first half when San Pedro led 35-7.

Chazz Fugatti has no trouble running in deep grass for 75-yard punt return. San Pedro 21, Bell 7. pic.twitter.com/P1GSPBtshY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 12, 2026

If any player proved he was in shape, it was San Pedro punt returner Chazz Fugatti, who returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown and easily ran through the thickest part of the grass. The only question was how tired he felt pumping his legs as the grass got thicker.

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“Yeah, I was pretty exhausted after the touchdown,” he said. “Honestly, it was surreal. I was just excited to be out here and excited to play. It does feel like a corn field. It was fun.”

Another player having no issues running was tight end Joaquin Fernandez, who took a screen pass and ran 94 yards for a touchdown.

Solorio, who has 14 touchdown passes in four games, said of his team’s progress: “We’re really building chemistry. I love my guys. I love my receivers.”

Jaxon Brown and Villegas were Solorio’s primary targets.

San Pedro is considered a strong contender to be one of the final four teams in the City Section Open Division playoffs but will be gearing up for its annual Marine League rivalry game at defending champion Carson on Oct. 23, when the Pirates will really finds out where they stand.

San Pedro players hoist Braeden Villegas after his touchdown reception against Bell. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

San Pedro had too much size and strength on its offensive and defensive lines for Bell (3-1), which hopes to offer competition to Garfield in the Eastern League. The Eagles’ only touchdown came on a 15-yard Aaron Hernandez touchdown reception in the first quarter after the Pirates lost possession by touching a punt and not recovering the ball. Or maybe they couldn’t find the ball?

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Bell has five baseball players playing football, including quaterback/pitcher Manuel Pasillas, who showed off his toughness, being sacked only once in the first half by San Pedro’s Jaxon Moore.

Bell is supposed to get a new field and new scoreboard, with construction scheduled to begin as early as this month for a two-year project. Until then, the Eagles will need someone to keep cutting the grass.