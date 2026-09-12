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High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

Football on the field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Arrowhead Christian 21, Citrus Hill 0
Desert Christian Academy 48, Yucca Valley 7
Big Bear 55, Verbun Dei 0

INTERSECTIONAL
Bishop’s 21, Don Lugo 7
Inglewood 50, Elk Grove Franklin 21
Mary Star of the Sea 52, Pahrump Valley 14
Santa Margarita 41, Sacramento Inderkum 0

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Pasadena Poly 30, Downey Calvary Chapel 14

INTERSECTIONAL
California School for the Deaf Riverside 8, Indiana School for the Deaf 6
San Jacinto Leadership Academy 24, West Shores 14

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