High school football: Saturday’s scores
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SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Arrowhead Christian 21, Citrus Hill 0
Desert Christian Academy 48, Yucca Valley 7
Big Bear 55, Verbun Dei 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Bishop’s 21, Don Lugo 7
Inglewood 50, Elk Grove Franklin 21
Mary Star of the Sea 52, Pahrump Valley 14
Santa Margarita 41, Sacramento Inderkum 0
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Pasadena Poly 30, Downey Calvary Chapel 14
INTERSECTIONAL
California School for the Deaf Riverside 8, Indiana School for the Deaf 6
San Jacinto Leadership Academy 24, West Shores 14