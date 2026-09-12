Prep talk: Big day for girls’ sports on Saturday

JSerra quarterback Kate Meier leaps into the arms of teammate Kai Beary after running for the winning touchdown against Orange Lutheran with one minute left last season.

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It’s a day and night to celebrate women in sports.

MaxPreps is hosting an 18-team flag football tournament in San Diego. No. 1 JSerra is competing.

In the evening, Nike has flown in a custom-made outdoor volleyball court so Sherman Oaks Notre Dame can host Harvard-Westlake in a 7 p.m. girls’ volleyball match played on the Notre Dame baseball field. There will be food trucks, music and other surprises.

Girls Volleyball: Pools Are Set For "The Classic" 39th Annual Venice Invitational Tournament. 20 @CIFLACS Teams Will Compete Across 3-Sites… Venice, Le Lycée & University. Action Begins Friday At 3:00PM With Several Intriguing Opening-Day Matchups. #RepTheCity pic.twitter.com/2zgrqTKrmK — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) September 11, 2026

There’s also the Venice girls volleyball tournament taking place at Venice High and the Woodbridge Classic cross-country meet at the Great Park in Irvine.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.