Prep talk: Big day for girls’ sports on Saturday
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It’s a day and night to celebrate women in sports.
MaxPreps is hosting an 18-team flag football tournament in San Diego. No. 1 JSerra is competing.
In the evening, Nike has flown in a custom-made outdoor volleyball court so Sherman Oaks Notre Dame can host Harvard-Westlake in a 7 p.m. girls’ volleyball match played on the Notre Dame baseball field. There will be food trucks, music and other surprises.
There’s also the Venice girls volleyball tournament taking place at Venice High and the Woodbridge Classic cross-country meet at the Great Park in Irvine.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.