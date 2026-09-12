High school football: Top performers in the Southland

(Craig Weston / For The Times)

San Pedro players hoist Braeden Villegas after his touchdown reception against Bell.

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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Rocky Martinez, Redondo Union: Rushed for 218 yards and one touchdown in loss to Huntington Beach.

• Hayden Koo, Tustin: The receiver turned quarterback rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown in win over Damien.

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• Nico Funez, Valencia: Rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns in win over Paraclete.

• LJ Stephens, Palisades: Rushed for 176 yards in 26 carries and scored three touchdowns in four-overtime win over Brentwood.

• Kurtis Walter, Harvard-Westlake: Rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown in win over Dorsey.

• Olawale Adeleye, Granada Hills: Rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Kennedy.

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• Maleek Nolley, Cajon: Rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in win over Aquinas.

• Luke Hoffman, Trabuco Hills: Rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown in win over El Toro.

• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 280 yards in 30 carries in win over Eagle Rock.

• Moyosoreoluwa Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 180 yards and one touchdown in win over Franklin.

• Enzo Gallo, Dana Hills: Rushed for 169 yards in win over Long Beach Wilson.

• Chase Regan, La Cañada: Rushed for 126 yards in win over South Pasadena.

• Edward Rivera, Compton: Rushed for two touchdowns, caught two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Gardena.

PASSING

• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Completed 13 of 17 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in win over Bell.

• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Passed for 277 yards and four touchdowns in win over Birmingham.

• Parker Wilson, San Marino: Passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns in win over Maranatha.

• E’Lacion Saxton, Bellflower: Passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns in win over Whittier.

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• Aiden Tasci, Newbury Park: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns in win over Thousand Oaks.

• Chase Curren, Crespi: Completed 10 of 12 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in win over Canyon Country Canyon.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Completed 14 of 18 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in win over Edison.

• Camren Ketner, Hart: Passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns in win over Heritage Christian.

• Trent Lux, Great Oak: Passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns in win over Murrieta Mesa.

• Chase Watkins, Downey: Passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

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• Brett Burnor, Mission Viejo: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over San Diego Lincoln.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns in win over Highland.

• Joe Bell, La Cañada: Rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns in defeat of South Pasadena.

• Jeremy Mellalieu, Chaminade: Passed for 354 yards and four touchdowns in win over Beaumont.

RECEIVING

• Brady Stringham, Laguna Beach: Caught 16 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Westlake.

• Paul Turner, Birmingham: Caught eight passes for 177 yards and one touchdown in loss to Calabasas.

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• Korbin Thomas, Calabasas: Caught four passes for 113 yards and one touchdown vs. Birmingham.

• Chris Flores, Orange Lutheran: Caught six passes for 112 yards in win over Gardena Serra.

• Jaiden Comball, Bishop Amat: Had four catches for 137 and two touchdowns in win over Culver City.

• Adonis Washington, South East: Had two touchdowns and receptions of 63, 43 and 85 yards in win over Westchester.

• Andrew Cordero, Chaminade: Caught five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns vs. Beaumont.

• Silas Tucker, Hart: Caught three passes for 122 yards and one touchdown vs. Heritage Christian.

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DEFENSE

• Godschoice Eboigbodin, JSerra: Had three sacks in win over Oak Hills.

• Noah Sanchez, Crespi: Had three tackles for losses, including two sacks, vs. Canyon.

• Mike Davis Jr., Mater Dei: Had a sack and interception in win over Corona Centennial.

• Tate Fettig, Aliso Niguel: Made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, in win over Western.

• Will Walters, Irvine: Had three sacks in win over Laguna Hills.

• Marcus Davis, South East: Had eight tackles and two interceptions vs. Westchester.

• Ekube Okobi, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Had two sacks in win over Oaks Christian.

• Preston Leomiti, Carson: Forced a fumble and returned it for touchdown in defeat of Long Beach Poly.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Dylin Bruce, Huntington Beach: Returned two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns in win over Redondo Union.

• Dante Diloretto, Birmingham: Made 44-yard field goal in loss to Calabasas.

• Jerry Shifman, Mater Dei: Made 34-yard field goal and game-winning PAT in defeat of Corona Centennial.

• Noah Bond, Chaparral: Returned punt 80 yards for a touchdown in win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• Monico Flores-Segovia, Carson: Made 34-yard field goal for winning points vs. Long Beach Poly.

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• Charles Szaras, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Kicked eight balls into the end zone for touchbacks, was six for six on PATs and made field goals from 45 and 27 yards in win over Oaks Christian.

• Quincy Hearn, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Had 89-yard kickoff return for touchdown vs. Oaks Christian.