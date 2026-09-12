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High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

San Pedro players hoist Braeden Villegas after his touchdown reception against Bell.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Rocky Martinez, Redondo Union: Rushed for 218 yards and one touchdown in loss to Huntington Beach.

• Hayden Koo, Tustin: The receiver turned quarterback rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown in win over Damien.

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• Nico Funez, Valencia: Rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns in win over Paraclete.

• LJ Stephens, Palisades: Rushed for 176 yards in 26 carries and scored three touchdowns in four-overtime win over Brentwood.

• Kurtis Walter, Harvard-Westlake: Rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown in win over Dorsey.

• Olawale Adeleye, Granada Hills: Rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Kennedy.

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• Maleek Nolley, Cajon: Rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in win over Aquinas.

• Luke Hoffman, Trabuco Hills: Rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown in win over El Toro.

• Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax: Rushed for 280 yards in 30 carries in win over Eagle Rock.

• Moyosoreoluwa Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 180 yards and one touchdown in win over Franklin.

• Enzo Gallo, Dana Hills: Rushed for 169 yards in win over Long Beach Wilson.

• Chase Regan, La Cañada: Rushed for 126 yards in win over South Pasadena.

• Edward Rivera, Compton: Rushed for two touchdowns, caught two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Gardena.

PASSING

• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Completed 13 of 17 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in win over Bell.

• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Passed for 277 yards and four touchdowns in win over Birmingham.

• Parker Wilson, San Marino: Passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns in win over Maranatha.

• E’Lacion Saxton, Bellflower: Passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns in win over Whittier.

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• Aiden Tasci, Newbury Park: Completed 11 of 14 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns in win over Thousand Oaks.

• Chase Curren, Crespi: Completed 10 of 12 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in win over Canyon Country Canyon.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Completed 14 of 18 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in win over Edison.

• Camren Ketner, Hart: Passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns in win over Heritage Christian.

• Trent Lux, Great Oak: Passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns in win over Murrieta Mesa.

• Chase Watkins, Downey: Passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

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• Brett Burnor, Mission Viejo: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over San Diego Lincoln.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns in win over Highland.

• Joe Bell, La Cañada: Rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns in defeat of South Pasadena.

• Jeremy Mellalieu, Chaminade: Passed for 354 yards and four touchdowns in win over Beaumont.

RECEIVING

• Brady Stringham, Laguna Beach: Caught 16 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Westlake.

• Paul Turner, Birmingham: Caught eight passes for 177 yards and one touchdown in loss to Calabasas.

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• Korbin Thomas, Calabasas: Caught four passes for 113 yards and one touchdown vs. Birmingham.

• Chris Flores, Orange Lutheran: Caught six passes for 112 yards in win over Gardena Serra.

• Jaiden Comball, Bishop Amat: Had four catches for 137 and two touchdowns in win over Culver City.

• Adonis Washington, South East: Had two touchdowns and receptions of 63, 43 and 85 yards in win over Westchester.

• Andrew Cordero, Chaminade: Caught five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns vs. Beaumont.

• Silas Tucker, Hart: Caught three passes for 122 yards and one touchdown vs. Heritage Christian.

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DEFENSE

• Godschoice Eboigbodin, JSerra: Had three sacks in win over Oak Hills.

• Noah Sanchez, Crespi: Had three tackles for losses, including two sacks, vs. Canyon.

• Mike Davis Jr., Mater Dei: Had a sack and interception in win over Corona Centennial.

• Tate Fettig, Aliso Niguel: Made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, in win over Western.

• Will Walters, Irvine: Had three sacks in win over Laguna Hills.

• Marcus Davis, South East: Had eight tackles and two interceptions vs. Westchester.

• Ekube Okobi, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Had two sacks in win over Oaks Christian.

Preston Leomiti, Carson: Forced a fumble and returned it for touchdown in defeat of Long Beach Poly.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Dylin Bruce, Huntington Beach: Returned two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns in win over Redondo Union.

• Dante Diloretto, Birmingham: Made 44-yard field goal in loss to Calabasas.

• Jerry Shifman, Mater Dei: Made 34-yard field goal and game-winning PAT in defeat of Corona Centennial.

• Noah Bond, Chaparral: Returned punt 80 yards for a touchdown in win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• Monico Flores-Segovia, Carson: Made 34-yard field goal for winning points vs. Long Beach Poly.

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• Charles Szaras, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Kicked eight balls into the end zone for touchbacks, was six for six on PATs and made field goals from 45 and 27 yards in win over Oaks Christian.

• Quincy Hearn, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Had 89-yard kickoff return for touchdown vs. Oaks Christian.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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