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High School Sports

High school football: Week 4 schedule

Junior running back Jaion Smith carries the ball for Santa Margarita.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Tango League

Westminster La Quinta at Loara

Nonleague

Arcadia at La Puente

Bloomington at Rim of the World

Chaffey at La Sierra

Citrus Valley at Riverside King

El Dorado at El Modena

Grand Terrace at Perris

Lakeside at Sierra Vista

La Serna at Corona del Mar

Montclair at Ontario

Ocean View at Gahr

Rancho Mirage at Desert Hot Springs

Riverside Poly at Ramona

Tahquitz at Riverside North

Walnut at Placentia Valencia

West Valley at Canyon Springs

Whittier at Los Amigos

Workman at Azusa

Xavier Prep at Yucca Valley

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Cornerstone Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Lucerne Valley

Milken at Malibu, 5 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Cerritos at Contreras

Desert Christian at Legacy Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Maywood CES at Mountain View

Torres at Keppel

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Central League

Belmont at Roybal

Eastern League

Huntington Park at Garfield

Legacy at South Gate

South East at Bell

East Valley League

Arroyo at Verdugo Hills

Fulton at Sun Valley Poly

Grant at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

North Hollywood at Monroe

Valley Mission League

Granada Hills Kennedy at Van Nuys

Panorama at Canoga Park

San Fernando at Reseda

Nonleague

Chatsworth at Sylmar

Fairfax at Granada Hills

Fremont at Diego Rivera

Lincoln at Manual Arts

Los Angeles at Hollywood

Los Angeles Marshall at Marquez

Locke at Angelou

Palisades at San Pedro

Santee at Los Angeles Jordan

Washington Prep at Los Angeles Hamilton

Westchester at King/Drew

SOUTHERN SECTION

Channel League

Ventura at Buena

Foothill League

Canyon Country Canyon vs. West Ranch at College of the Canyons

Castaic at Valencia

Saugus vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon

Manzanita League

Anza Hamilton at California Military

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Nuview Bridge

Mid-Cities League

Compton Early College at Lynwood

Tango League

Bolsa Grande at Century

Godinez at Savanna

Nonleague

Adelanto at South Torrance

Agoura at Heritage Christian

Alemany at Bishop Diego

Aliso Niguel at Garden Grove Pacifica

Anaheim Canyon at Diamond Bar

Arroyo at Glendale

Beckman at Brentwood

Bell Gardens at California

Brea Olinda at Victor Valley

Cajon at Oak Hills

Camarillo at Rio Mesa

Capistrano Valley Christian at St. Margaret’s

Carpinteria at Fillmore

Carter at Linfield Christian

Cathedral City at Desert Christian Academy

Chino Hills at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Citrus Hill at Indian Springs

Coachella Valley at Maranatha

Colony at Newport Harbor

Colton at Arlington

Compton Centennial at Hawthorne

Corona at Costa Mesa

Corona Santiago at Bishop Montgomery

Covina at Nogales

Crescenta Valley at Dos Pueblos

Culver City at Warren

Cypress at Santa Ana Foothill

Del Sol at Royal

Diamond Ranch at Jurupa Hills

Dominguez at Bellflower

Duarte at Santa Clara

Eastside at Temple City

Eastvale Roosevelt at Murrieta Valley

El Rancho at La Mirada

Estancia at Pioneer

Etiwanda at Orange

Fontana ar Banning

Fountain Valley at Glendora

Ganesha at San Marino

Garden Grove at Anaheim

Garden Grove Santiago at Rancho Alamitos

Garey at Hoover

Grace at Western Christian

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Los Altos

Hesperia at Eisenhower

Hueneme at Channel Islands

Irvine University at Woodbridge

JSerra at Bishop Amat

La Canada at St. Francis

La Palma Kennedy at Irvine

Liberty at Hemet

Littlerock at Santa Paula

Long Beach Poly at Inglewood

Loyola at Cathedral

Kaiser at Claremont

Marina at Long Beach Cabrillo

Mayfair at Dana Hills

Mira Costa at San Juan Hills

Monrovia at Lawndale

Montebello at El Monte

Muir at Newbury Park

Norco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College

Nordhoff at Beverly Hills

Norte Vista at Elsinore

Northwood at Portola

Oak Park at Crespi

Oaks Christian at Gardena Serra

Orange Lutheran at Sierra Canyon

Orange Vista at La Habra

Pacific at Arroyo Valley

Paloma Valley at Silverado

Palm Springs at Yucaipa

Patriot at Hillcrest

Peninsula at West Torrance

Quartz Hill at Esperanza

Rancho Cucamonga at Corona Centennial

Redlands at Palm Desert

Redondo Union at St. Paul

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow

Rosemead at Gabrielino

Rowland at Rio Hondo Prep

Rubidoux at Pomona

San Dimas at Western

San Gabriel at Artesia

San Gorgonio at Indio

San Jacinto at Great Oak

Santa Barbara at San Marcos

Santa Fe at South Hills

Santa Rosa Academy at Heritage

Schurr at Bonita

Segerstrom at Troy

Serrano at Apple Valley Granite Hills

Simi Valley at Palmdale

Sonora at Sunny Hills

St. Anthony at Cerritos Valley Christian

St. Bonaventure at Chaminade

St. Genevieve at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Sultana at Los Osos

Temecula Prep at Desert Chapel

Temecula Valley at Temescal Canyon

Tesoro at Redlands East Valley

Thousand Oaks at Lancaster

Torrance at Lakewood

Tustin at Westlake

Valley View at Upland

Verbum Dei at Mary Star of the Sea

Villa Park at Long Beach Wilson

Vista Murrieta at Beaumont

Westminster at Saddleback

Whittier Christian at Desert Mirage

Yorba Linda at Huntington Beach

INTERSECTIONAL

Apple Valley at Oceanside El Camino

Baldwin Park at Morse

Bernstein at Bassett

Birmingham at Burbank

Capistrano Valley at Venice

Carson at North Torrance

Central at La Quinta

Compton at Narbonne

Crean Lutheran at Oakdale

Dorsey at Rialto

Dymally at Paramount

El Camino Real at Knight

Firebaugh at West Adams, 4 p.m.

Fullerton at Rancho Buena Vista

Gardena at Santa Monica

Herriman Mountain Ridge (Utah) at Chaparral

Katella at Rancho Dominguez

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. Mater Dei at Stanta Ana Stadium

Los Alamitos at El Cajon Granite Hills

Los Angeles Wilson at Alhambra

La Salle at Taft

Mendez at Pasadena Marshall

Moorpark at Elk Grove

Murrieta Mesa at La Costa Canyon

Oceanside at Leuzinger

Palos Verdes at Wilmington Banning

Paraclete at Crenshaw

Pittsburg at Mission Viejo

Rancho Christian at Brawley

Riverside Prep at California City

Silver Valley at Escondido Charter

South Pasadena at Franklin

Stockdale at Antelope Valley

Viewpoint at Hawkins

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

East Valley at Animo Robinson

New Designs University Park at Valley Oaks CES

Sotomayor at SOCES

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Downey Calvary Chapel at Calvary Baptist

Faith Baptist at Avalon

Hesperia Christian at Entrepreneur

INTERSECTIONAL

Alpaugh at Coast Union

Orcutt Academy at Maricopa

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Aquinas at Riverside Notre Dame

Don Lugo at Chino

Ontario Christian at Webb, 1 p.m.

Vasquez at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 12 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

St. John Bosco at Honolulu St. Louis (Hawaii), 6 p.m.

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Heritage League

Santa Clarita Christian vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of the Canyons, 6 p.m.

Tri-Valley League

Pasadena Poly at Cate, 3 p.m.

Nonleague

San Luis Obispo Classical at Laguna Blanca, 1 p.m.

Southlands Christian at Academy of Arts & Exploration, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Chadwick at USC Hybrid, 6 p.m.

Valley Christian Academy at Orcutt Academy, 1 p.m.

California School for the Deaf Riverside at California School for the Deaf Fremont, 4 p.m.

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