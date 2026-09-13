High school football: Week 4 schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Tango League
Westminster La Quinta at Loara
Nonleague
Arcadia at La Puente
Bloomington at Rim of the World
Chaffey at La Sierra
Citrus Valley at Riverside King
El Dorado at El Modena
Grand Terrace at Perris
Lakeside at Sierra Vista
La Serna at Corona del Mar
Montclair at Ontario
Ocean View at Gahr
Rancho Mirage at Desert Hot Springs
Riverside Poly at Ramona
Tahquitz at Riverside North
Walnut at Placentia Valencia
West Valley at Canyon Springs
Whittier at Los Amigos
Workman at Azusa
Xavier Prep at Yucca Valley
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Cornerstone Christian at Lancaster Baptist, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Lucerne Valley
Milken at Malibu, 5 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Cerritos at Contreras
Desert Christian at Legacy Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Maywood CES at Mountain View
Torres at Keppel
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Central League
Belmont at Roybal
Eastern League
Huntington Park at Garfield
Legacy at South Gate
South East at Bell
East Valley League
Arroyo at Verdugo Hills
Fulton at Sun Valley Poly
Grant at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
North Hollywood at Monroe
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy at Van Nuys
Panorama at Canoga Park
San Fernando at Reseda
Nonleague
Chatsworth at Sylmar
Fairfax at Granada Hills
Fremont at Diego Rivera
Lincoln at Manual Arts
Los Angeles at Hollywood
Los Angeles Marshall at Marquez
Locke at Angelou
Palisades at San Pedro
Santee at Los Angeles Jordan
Washington Prep at Los Angeles Hamilton
Westchester at King/Drew
SOUTHERN SECTION
Channel League
Ventura at Buena
Foothill League
Canyon Country Canyon vs. West Ranch at College of the Canyons
Castaic at Valencia
Saugus vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton at California Military
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Nuview Bridge
Mid-Cities League
Compton Early College at Lynwood
Tango League
Bolsa Grande at Century
Godinez at Savanna
Nonleague
Adelanto at South Torrance
Agoura at Heritage Christian
Alemany at Bishop Diego
Aliso Niguel at Garden Grove Pacifica
Anaheim Canyon at Diamond Bar
Arroyo at Glendale
Beckman at Brentwood
Bell Gardens at California
Brea Olinda at Victor Valley
Cajon at Oak Hills
Camarillo at Rio Mesa
Capistrano Valley Christian at St. Margaret’s
Carpinteria at Fillmore
Carter at Linfield Christian
Cathedral City at Desert Christian Academy
Chino Hills at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Citrus Hill at Indian Springs
Coachella Valley at Maranatha
Colony at Newport Harbor
Colton at Arlington
Compton Centennial at Hawthorne
Corona at Costa Mesa
Corona Santiago at Bishop Montgomery
Covina at Nogales
Crescenta Valley at Dos Pueblos
Culver City at Warren
Cypress at Santa Ana Foothill
Del Sol at Royal
Diamond Ranch at Jurupa Hills
Dominguez at Bellflower
Duarte at Santa Clara
Eastside at Temple City
Eastvale Roosevelt at Murrieta Valley
El Rancho at La Mirada
Estancia at Pioneer
Etiwanda at Orange
Fontana ar Banning
Fountain Valley at Glendora
Ganesha at San Marino
Garden Grove at Anaheim
Garden Grove Santiago at Rancho Alamitos
Garey at Hoover
Grace at Western Christian
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Los Altos
Hesperia at Eisenhower
Hueneme at Channel Islands
Irvine University at Woodbridge
JSerra at Bishop Amat
La Canada at St. Francis
La Palma Kennedy at Irvine
Liberty at Hemet
Littlerock at Santa Paula
Long Beach Poly at Inglewood
Loyola at Cathedral
Kaiser at Claremont
Marina at Long Beach Cabrillo
Mayfair at Dana Hills
Mira Costa at San Juan Hills
Monrovia at Lawndale
Montebello at El Monte
Muir at Newbury Park
Norco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College
Nordhoff at Beverly Hills
Norte Vista at Elsinore
Northwood at Portola
Oak Park at Crespi
Oaks Christian at Gardena Serra
Orange Lutheran at Sierra Canyon
Orange Vista at La Habra
Pacific at Arroyo Valley
Paloma Valley at Silverado
Palm Springs at Yucaipa
Patriot at Hillcrest
Peninsula at West Torrance
Quartz Hill at Esperanza
Rancho Cucamonga at Corona Centennial
Redlands at Palm Desert
Redondo Union at St. Paul
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Barstow
Rosemead at Gabrielino
Rowland at Rio Hondo Prep
Rubidoux at Pomona
San Dimas at Western
San Gabriel at Artesia
San Gorgonio at Indio
San Jacinto at Great Oak
Santa Barbara at San Marcos
Santa Fe at South Hills
Santa Rosa Academy at Heritage
Schurr at Bonita
Segerstrom at Troy
Serrano at Apple Valley Granite Hills
Simi Valley at Palmdale
Sonora at Sunny Hills
St. Anthony at Cerritos Valley Christian
St. Bonaventure at Chaminade
St. Genevieve at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Sultana at Los Osos
Temecula Prep at Desert Chapel
Temecula Valley at Temescal Canyon
Tesoro at Redlands East Valley
Thousand Oaks at Lancaster
Torrance at Lakewood
Tustin at Westlake
Valley View at Upland
Verbum Dei at Mary Star of the Sea
Villa Park at Long Beach Wilson
Vista Murrieta at Beaumont
Westminster at Saddleback
Whittier Christian at Desert Mirage
Yorba Linda at Huntington Beach
INTERSECTIONAL
Apple Valley at Oceanside El Camino
Baldwin Park at Morse
Bernstein at Bassett
Birmingham at Burbank
Capistrano Valley at Venice
Carson at North Torrance
Central at La Quinta
Compton at Narbonne
Crean Lutheran at Oakdale
Dorsey at Rialto
Dymally at Paramount
El Camino Real at Knight
Firebaugh at West Adams, 4 p.m.
Fullerton at Rancho Buena Vista
Gardena at Santa Monica
Herriman Mountain Ridge (Utah) at Chaparral
Katella at Rancho Dominguez
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. Mater Dei at Stanta Ana Stadium
Los Alamitos at El Cajon Granite Hills
Los Angeles Wilson at Alhambra
La Salle at Taft
Mendez at Pasadena Marshall
Moorpark at Elk Grove
Murrieta Mesa at La Costa Canyon
Oceanside at Leuzinger
Palos Verdes at Wilmington Banning
Paraclete at Crenshaw
Pittsburg at Mission Viejo
Rancho Christian at Brawley
Riverside Prep at California City
Silver Valley at Escondido Charter
South Pasadena at Franklin
Stockdale at Antelope Valley
Viewpoint at Hawkins
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
East Valley at Animo Robinson
New Designs University Park at Valley Oaks CES
Sotomayor at SOCES
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Downey Calvary Chapel at Calvary Baptist
Faith Baptist at Avalon
Hesperia Christian at Entrepreneur
INTERSECTIONAL
Alpaugh at Coast Union
Orcutt Academy at Maricopa
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Aquinas at Riverside Notre Dame
Don Lugo at Chino
Ontario Christian at Webb, 1 p.m.
Vasquez at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 12 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
St. John Bosco at Honolulu St. Louis (Hawaii), 6 p.m.
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Heritage League
Santa Clarita Christian vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of the Canyons, 6 p.m.
Tri-Valley League
Pasadena Poly at Cate, 3 p.m.
Nonleague
San Luis Obispo Classical at Laguna Blanca, 1 p.m.
Southlands Christian at Academy of Arts & Exploration, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Chadwick at USC Hybrid, 6 p.m.
Valley Christian Academy at Orcutt Academy, 1 p.m.
California School for the Deaf Riverside at California School for the Deaf Fremont, 4 p.m.