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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Freshman quarterback Paytyn Guess of Mater Dei helped his team defeat Corona Centennial 10-9.
Freshman quarterback Paytyn Guess of Mater Dei helped his team defeat Corona Centennial 10-9.
(Caleb Otte / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 3:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0) def. Sacramento Inderkum, 41-0; vs. Norco at Saddleback College, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-1) def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 49-3; at Honolulu St. Louis, Saturday; 3

3. SIERRA CANYON (3-0) def. Honolulu St. Louis, 52-0; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 4

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-0; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 5

5. MATER DEI (4-0) def. Corona Centennial, 10-9; vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 6

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-2) lost to Mater Dei, 10-9; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 2

7. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. San Diego Lincoln, 56-0; vs. Pittsburg, Friday; 7

8. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. La Costa Canyon, 31-21; at Murrieta Valley, Sept. 25; 8

9 . CHAMINADE (4-0) def. Beaumont, 42-24; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 9

10. PALOS VERDES (4-0) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 28-3; at Wilmington Banning, Friday; 10

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11. JSERRA (3-1) def. Oak Hills, 63-0; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 11

12. YORBA LINDA (4-0) def. Esperanza, 42-7; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 12

13. SERVITE (2-2) def. St. Paul, 69-14; at Damien, Sept. 25; 14

14. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) def. Newport Harbor, 16-6; vs. La Serna, Thursday; 15

15. BISHOP AMAT (4-0) def. Culver City, 65-13; vs. JSerra, Friday; 16

16. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-2) lost to El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge, 28-21; at Oakdale, Friday; 13

17. CHAPARRAL (2-2) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 20-15; vs. Herriman (Utah) Mountain Ridge, Friday; 18

18. CARSON (3-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 17-14; at North Torrance, Friday; 19

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) def. Palmdale Highland, 35-6; at Sierra Canyon, Sept. 25; 21

20. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-0; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 22

21. LA SERNA (3-0) def. Northview, 45-6; at Corona del Mar, Thursday; 25

22. WESTLAKE (4-0) def. Laguna Beach, 28-23; vs. Tustin, Friday; 23

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-2) lost to Chaparral, 20-15; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 17

24. TUSTIN (3-1) def. Damien, 21-10; at Westlake, Friday; NR

25. LA HABRA (4-0) def. Mira Costa, 29-24; vs. Orange Vista, Friday; NR

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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