The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 3:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking
1. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0) def. Sacramento Inderkum, 41-0; vs. Norco at Saddleback College, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-1) def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 49-3; at Honolulu St. Louis, Saturday; 3
3. SIERRA CANYON (3-0) def. Honolulu St. Louis, 52-0; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 4
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-0; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 5
5. MATER DEI (4-0) def. Corona Centennial, 10-9; vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 6
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-2) lost to Mater Dei, 10-9; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 2
7. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. San Diego Lincoln, 56-0; vs. Pittsburg, Friday; 7
8. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. La Costa Canyon, 31-21; at Murrieta Valley, Sept. 25; 8
9 . CHAMINADE (4-0) def. Beaumont, 42-24; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 9
10. PALOS VERDES (4-0) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 28-3; at Wilmington Banning, Friday; 10
11. JSERRA (3-1) def. Oak Hills, 63-0; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 11
12. YORBA LINDA (4-0) def. Esperanza, 42-7; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 12
13. SERVITE (2-2) def. St. Paul, 69-14; at Damien, Sept. 25; 14
14. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) def. Newport Harbor, 16-6; vs. La Serna, Thursday; 15
15. BISHOP AMAT (4-0) def. Culver City, 65-13; vs. JSerra, Friday; 16
16. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-2) lost to El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge, 28-21; at Oakdale, Friday; 13
17. CHAPARRAL (2-2) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 20-15; vs. Herriman (Utah) Mountain Ridge, Friday; 18
18. CARSON (3-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 17-14; at North Torrance, Friday; 19
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) def. Palmdale Highland, 35-6; at Sierra Canyon, Sept. 25; 21
20. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-0; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 22
21. LA SERNA (3-0) def. Northview, 45-6; at Corona del Mar, Thursday; 25
22. WESTLAKE (4-0) def. Laguna Beach, 28-23; vs. Tustin, Friday; 23
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-2) lost to Chaparral, 20-15; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 17
24. TUSTIN (3-1) def. Damien, 21-10; at Westlake, Friday; NR
25. LA HABRA (4-0) def. Mira Costa, 29-24; vs. Orange Vista, Friday; NR