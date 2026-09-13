Prep talk: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has another top kicker in junior Charles Szares

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame kicker Charles Szares is perfect on field goals and PATs this season.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High has been known for years as the school for kickers, with the likes of kicking guru Chris Sailer and NFL kickers Nick Folk and Kai Forbath among a long list of standouts.

Notre Dame coach Evan Yabu has been keeping a secret weapon hidden for two years. Charles Szares made a 49-yard field goal for the freshman team in 2024. He was the backup on varsity last season, getting to do one kickoff.

This season as a junior, he has burst onto the scene as a varsity starter. After four games, he is perfect on PATs (23 for 23), perfect on field goals (six for six) and on Friday he was perfect on kicking the ball into the end zone (eight for eight on touchbacks). He also punts.

Advertisement

“I’m not kidding — this is the best kicker/punter I’ve seen,” Yabu said.

Szares has been playing soccer all his life and continues to play for a club team and Notre Dame football.

He started kicking by accident in eighth grade. He was a receiver and a youth football coach saw him fooling around kicking at a flag football game.

“You want to join the team?” the coach asked.

Said Szares: “I’ve had a love and passion ever since.”

Szares knows about Notre Dame’s kicking tradition from looking at the alumni board of top football players in the gym. And Sailer trains him. “He’s outstanding,” Sailer said.

Advertisement

He still hasn’t gotten the opportunity to try a possible game-winning field goal this season, though he made a 45-yard field goal on Friday in a win over Oaks Christian.

“I handle pressure pretty well,” he said. “I’m more confident under pressure oddly.”

He also thanks his long snapper, John Henry Mason, and holder, Levi Gonzaga.

And just remember, he has two seasons to go after the Notre Dame kicking records.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.