The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (15-0)
Lions outscored their four opponents 87-6 to win the inaugural MaxPreps Showdown in Chula Vista.
Next: Tuesday at Mater Dei.
2. Newport Harbor (14-2)
Beat Mission Hills, Carlsbad and Huntington Beach before losing to JSerra at MaxPreps Showdown.
Next: Monday at Corona del Mar.
3. Orange Lutheran (14-1)
Quarterback Alyssa McClure and receiver Ava Harrison made the MaxPreps All-Tournament team.
Next: Tuesday at Santa Margarita.
4. Huntington Beach (8-3)
Nearly upset Newport Harbor at MaxPreps Showdown; get another crack at Sailors on Wednesday.
Next: Monday vs. Marina.
5. Dos Pueblos (12-2)
Winners of nine straight, Chargers get Channel League tests this week with Oxnard and San Marcos.
Next: Tuesday vs. Oxnard.
6. Westlake (9-3)
A light week for the Warriors, who opened Marmonte League action with a 61-0 rout of Calabasas.
Next: Tuesday at Agoura.
7. Lakewood St. Joseph (10-0)
Lexi Loya threw for two scores, ran for one and intercepted a pass in 27-0 shutout of Gardena Serra.
Next: Monday at Mater Dei.
8. Edison (9-5)
Maddie Phung has 23 completions with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last two games.
Next: Monday at Fountain Valley.
9. Oxnard (9-4)
Ryanna Harris has 15 touchdowns running, eight receiving, nine passing and three more on returns.
Next: Tuesday at Dos Pueblos.
10. Mater Dei (6-3)
Monarchs have three straight wins, including at Sierra Canyon, since a 19-12 loss to Orange Lutheran.
Next: Monday vs. Lakewood St. Joseph.