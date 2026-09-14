(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Ava Taiji of Dos Pueblos scrambles to avoid rush.

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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (15-0)

Lions outscored their four opponents 87-6 to win the inaugural MaxPreps Showdown in Chula Vista.

Next: Tuesday at Mater Dei.

2. Newport Harbor (14-2)

Beat Mission Hills, Carlsbad and Huntington Beach before losing to JSerra at MaxPreps Showdown.

Next: Monday at Corona del Mar.

3. Orange Lutheran (14-1)

Quarterback Alyssa McClure and receiver Ava Harrison made the MaxPreps All-Tournament team.

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Next: Tuesday at Santa Margarita.

4. Huntington Beach (8-3)

Nearly upset Newport Harbor at MaxPreps Showdown; get another crack at Sailors on Wednesday.

Next: Monday vs. Marina.

5. Dos Pueblos (12-2)

Winners of nine straight, Chargers get Channel League tests this week with Oxnard and San Marcos.

Next: Tuesday vs. Oxnard.

6. Westlake (9-3)

A light week for the Warriors, who opened Marmonte League action with a 61-0 rout of Calabasas.

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Next: Tuesday at Agoura.

7. Lakewood St. Joseph (10-0)

Lexi Loya threw for two scores, ran for one and intercepted a pass in 27-0 shutout of Gardena Serra.

Next: Monday at Mater Dei.

8. Edison (9-5)

Maddie Phung has 23 completions with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last two games.

Next: Monday at Fountain Valley.

9. Oxnard (9-4)

Ryanna Harris has 15 touchdowns running, eight receiving, nine passing and three more on returns.

Next: Tuesday at Dos Pueblos.

10. Mater Dei (6-3)

Monarchs have three straight wins, including at Sierra Canyon, since a 19-12 loss to Orange Lutheran.

Next: Monday vs. Lakewood St. Joseph.

