El Camino Real High baseball coach Josh Lienhard is set to return on Wednesday

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It was more than one month ago when highly successful El Camino Real baseball coach and P.E. teacher Josh Lienhard was escorted off campus and informed he was placed on administrative leave pending on the outcome of an investigation into why his CPR and first-aid cards were not in the Red Cross database.

On Tuesday, Lienhard confirmed he received a phone call from El Camino Real’s interim executive director telling him he can return as coach and teacher on Wednesday, though the investigation has not been finalized and he must show he has taken the CPR and first-aid courses again, which he says he has done.

Community members have protested for weeks, demanding Lienhard be reinstated. They have loudly given speeches at El Camino Real Board of Director meetings, calling for the resignation of chairman Brad Wright, who has since resigned.

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It’s unclear if two other coaches placed on administrative leave have also been told they can return.

Lienhard, who has guided teams to five City Section championships, said he was thankful to his players, their parents and community members for their support. He said he doesn’t know what condition the El Camino Real baseball field is in, since when he left, it was unplayable after being destroyed during summer filming by a Netflix production. He also wants to get fall baseball started.