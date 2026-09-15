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High School Sports

Prep talk: One player is committed to USC, the other to UCLA, so prepare for smack talk

Servite baseball players Shane Wendler and John Sullivan stand on a baseball field.
Servite baseball players Shane Wendler (left) and John Sullivan are committed to USC and UCLA, respectively.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Shane Wendler and John Sullivan posed for a photo at Servite’s baseball diamond. One is a top pitcher, the other a top first baseman. Each had one arm around the other as friends and teammates do.

But come November, when the early college signing day happens, Wendler will sign with USC and Sullivan with UCLA.

Let the smack talk begin.

Each promises off the field they will stay friends. But come college, if Wendler is wearing a Trojan cap on the mound and Sullivan is standing in th batter’s box in his blue and gold Bruin uniform, there might be a little smile from both before the competitive juices of the rivalry come out in the open for all to see.

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For now, new Servite baseball coach Eric Borba is just happy to have two quality players on his team, though beware what happens and what is said during USC-UCLA football week.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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