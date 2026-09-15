Prep talk: One player is committed to USC, the other to UCLA, so prepare for smack talk

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Shane Wendler and John Sullivan posed for a photo at Servite’s baseball diamond. One is a top pitcher, the other a top first baseman. Each had one arm around the other as friends and teammates do.

But come November, when the early college signing day happens, Wendler will sign with USC and Sullivan with UCLA.

Let the smack talk begin.

Each promises off the field they will stay friends. But come college, if Wendler is wearing a Trojan cap on the mound and Sullivan is standing in th batter’s box in his blue and gold Bruin uniform, there might be a little smile from both before the competitive juices of the rivalry come out in the open for all to see.

Advertisement

For now, new Servite baseball coach Eric Borba is just happy to have two quality players on his team, though beware what happens and what is said during USC-UCLA football week.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.