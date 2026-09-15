The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:
1. CARSON (3-1). Earned a big win over Southern Section power Long Beach Poly.
2. CRENSHAW (4-0). Defense came through in 12-3 win over University.
3. SAN PEDRO (4-0). Quarterback Seth Solorio has 14 touchdown passes with no interceptions.
4. BIRMINGHAM (0-3). Receiver Paul Turner had eight catches, 177 yards in loss to Calabasas.
5. KING/DREW (2-2). Soccer player recruited to kick helps team upset Cathedral.
6. KENNEDY (4-0). Golden Cougars are headed to a 10-0 regular season.
7. CLEVELAND (4-0). The rushing attack continues to excel.
8. GARFIELD (2-1). Eastern League starts this week vs. Huntington Park.
9. BELL (3-1). Eagles were routed by San Pedro last week.
10. MARSHALL (3-0). Team faces a tough test against Marquez this week.