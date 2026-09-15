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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

San Pedro quarterback Seth Solorio passes the ball during a football game.
San Pedro quarterback Seth Solorio has tossed 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions so far this season.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (3-1). Earned a big win over Southern Section power Long Beach Poly.

2. CRENSHAW (4-0). Defense came through in 12-3 win over University.

3. SAN PEDRO (4-0). Quarterback Seth Solorio has 14 touchdown passes with no interceptions.

4. BIRMINGHAM (0-3). Receiver Paul Turner had eight catches, 177 yards in loss to Calabasas.

5. KING/DREW (2-2). Soccer player recruited to kick helps team upset Cathedral.

6. KENNEDY (4-0). Golden Cougars are headed to a 10-0 regular season.

7. CLEVELAND (4-0). The rushing attack continues to excel.

8. GARFIELD (2-1). Eastern League starts this week vs. Huntington Park.

9. BELL (3-1). Eagles were routed by San Pedro last week.

10. MARSHALL (3-0). Team faces a tough test against Marquez this week.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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