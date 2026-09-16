Prep talk: For first time since 1985, La Cañada and St. Francis will meet in football

Senior quarterback Joe Bell, left, and his brother, Jake, a sophomore linebacker, are two of seven baseball players on La Cañada High football team.

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How many times has a high school football team walked to the visiting field?

It will happen Friday night when La Cañada plays at St. Francis for the first time since 1985. The two schools are literally next to each other — La Cañada’s locker room is closer than the visiting locker room they will use at St. Francis.

“They’re very excited to save on buses,” St. Francis interim athletic director Todd Wolfson said.

Both schools will use their own parking spaces, but traffic should be interesting.

“The community knows it’s going to be crazy,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson has requests from the Los Angeles County Fire Department station in La Cañada and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station to attend. Since it’s an election year, who knows how many politicians will be wanting to make an appearance.

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St. Francis basketball players, 7-1 Yann Kamagate, left, and 7-5 Cherif Millogo, will be at Friday’s football game against La Cañada. (St. Francis HS)

La Cañada is 4-0. St. Francis is 1-2. If fans need any extra entertainment, keep track of St. Francis’ two very tall basketball players on the field.

Cherif Millogo has grown to 7 feet 5 and will be taking photos for the yearbook. Yann Kamagate is 7-1 and is working for the medical staff. He’ll presumably be the tallest person in California carrying water bottles. Both are from the African country Burkina Faso.

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It will be a party atmosphere.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.