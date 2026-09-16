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A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland.

FRIDAY

Orange Lutheran (3-1) at Sierra Canyon (3-0), 7 p.m.

This game should be one of the best this season. The battle in the trenches will be memorable, with Orange Lutheran’s offensive line, led by Texas-bound Lucas Rhoa, taking on Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defensive line that includes former Lancer Marcus Fakatou, who wears No. 99. The team that can best run the ball to set up the passing game will win. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

JSerra (3-1) at Bishop Amat (4-0), 7 p.m.

As impressive as Bishop Amat has looked, taking on a Trinity League team won’t be easy. JSerra has size on both the offensive and defensive lines and continues to improve with three straight wins after losing to Sierra Canyon in the opener. The pick: JSerra.