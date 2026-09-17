Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Palisades forfeits football game to San Pedro after COVID outbreak

Palisades football coach Dylen Smith shown at practice wearing a light blue T-sihirt that says "Pali Dolphins" on the front.
Palisades High football coach Dylen Smith informed San Pedro that it doesn’t have enough healthy players for Friday’s game.
(Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Palisades High athletic director Rocky Montz announced Thursday afternoon that the Dolphins have forfeited their nonleague football game at San Pedro on Friday night because of an illness outbreak.

San Pedro coach Corey Walsh said he was informed by Palisades that they are dealing with a COVID outbreak among players.

“We were really looking forward to the game but unfortunately, due to illness across the team and for the safety of not only our players but San Pedro’s as well, we won’t be able to play the game tomorrow,” Montz said.

Advertisement

Palisades head coach Dylen Smith confirmed that “about 15 players or so” are ill, including one starting receiver and a few starting defensive backs.

“The decision to cancel was made around noon today,” Smith said. “The school won’t allow us to practice until Wednesday and we’ll still be day-to-day after that.”

Palisades, which drops to 1-4, has a bye next week before beginning Western League play October 2 against Venice. San Pedro (5-0) has a nonleague game against Laguna Beach next week.

Advertisement

City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos said the game counts as a forfeit because not enough players can practice because of the COVID outbreak.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement