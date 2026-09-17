Palisades forfeits football game to San Pedro after COVID outbreak

Palisades High football coach Dylen Smith informed San Pedro that it doesn’t have enough healthy players for Friday’s game.

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Palisades High athletic director Rocky Montz announced Thursday afternoon that the Dolphins have forfeited their nonleague football game at San Pedro on Friday night because of an illness outbreak.

San Pedro coach Corey Walsh said he was informed by Palisades that they are dealing with a COVID outbreak among players.

“We were really looking forward to the game but unfortunately, due to illness across the team and for the safety of not only our players but San Pedro’s as well, we won’t be able to play the game tomorrow,” Montz said.

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Palisades head coach Dylen Smith confirmed that “about 15 players or so” are ill, including one starting receiver and a few starting defensive backs.

“The decision to cancel was made around noon today,” Smith said. “The school won’t allow us to practice until Wednesday and we’ll still be day-to-day after that.”

Palisades, which drops to 1-4, has a bye next week before beginning Western League play October 2 against Venice. San Pedro (5-0) has a nonleague game against Laguna Beach next week.

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City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos said the game counts as a forfeit because not enough players can practice because of the COVID outbreak.