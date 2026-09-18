How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week
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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0) def. Norco, 34-0; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 2
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-1) at Honolulu St. Louis, Saturday; vs. JSerra, Oct. 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (4-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-10; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 28-10; vs. Servite, Oct. 2
5. MATER DEI (4-1) lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 25-8; vs. Santa Margarita, Oct. 2
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 41-7; at Concord De La Salle, Sept. 26
7. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. Pittsburg, 42-35; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Oct. 2
8. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) did not play; at Murrieta Valley, Friday
9 . CHAMINADE (5-0) def. St. Bonaventure, 27-24; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Oct. 2
10. PALOS VERDES (5-0) def. Wilmington Banning, 34-0; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Oct. 2
11. JSERRA (4-1) def. Bishop Amat, 37-28; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 2
12. YORBA LINDA (4-1) lost to Huntington Beach, 29-25; at San Clemente, Oct. 2
13. SERVITE (2-2) did not play; at Damien, Friday
14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. La Serna, 30-24; at Villa Park, Oct. 2
15. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) lost to JSerra, 37-28; at Gardena Serra, Oct. 2
16. CREAN LUTHERAN (3-2) def. Oakdale, 38-21; at Tustin, Oct. 2
17. CHAPARRAL (2-2) vs. Herriman (Utah) Mountain Ridge, no score reported; vs. Murrieta Valley, Oct. 1
18. CARSON (4-1) def. North Torrance, 50-28; vs. Gardena, Oct. 2
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) did not play; at Sierra Canyon, Friday
20. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 41-0; vs. Bishop Amat, Oct. 2
21. LA SERNA (4-1) lost Corona del Mar, 30-24; at Warren, Oct. 2
22. WESTLAKE (4-1) lost to Tustin, 28-21; at Rio Mesa, Oct. 2
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-3) lost to Corona Centennial, 41-7; vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday
24. TUSTIN (4-1) def. Westlake, 28-21; vs. Crean Lutheran, Oct. 2
25. LA HABRA (5-0) def. Orange Vista, 36-7; at Capistrano Valley, Oct. 2