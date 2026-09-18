JSerra rallies in second half to defeat Bishop Amat

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JSerra converted on three fourth downs in the second half Friday, allowing the Lions to battle back from a seven-point first-half deficit to beat host Bishop Amat 37-28.

With the nonleague victory, JSerra improves to 4-1, while Bishop Amat falls to 4-1.

JSerra quarterback Hayes Cloutier, who threw two touchdowns and rushed for three, engineered all three second-half conversions, two with his legs and one with his arm.

The first, and most impressive, came on the Lions’ first possession of the second half. Trailing 28-21 and facing a fourth-and-three on the Bishop Amat 27-yard line, Cloutier zigged and zagged across the field, eluding most of the Lancers’ defense along the way.

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After sophomore defensive back Sean Veritch snagged a deflected pass thrown by Bishop Amat quarterback Domenico Doran, the Lions drove to the Lancers’ 16-yard line. On a fourth-and-10, Evan Leddy kicked a 33-yard field goal to give JSerra an apparent 31-28 lead, but a penalty on Bishop Amat moved the ball to the 11-yard line.

JSerra head coach Hardy Nickerson opted to go for it on fourth down, and Cloutier rewarded his gamble, scoring on an 11-yard run. Leddy’s extra point was blocked, and JSerra settled for a 34-28 lead.

JSerra High quarterback Hayes Cloutier leaps as he tries to evade a tackle by a Bishop Amat defenders. (Nick Koza)

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The Lions’ defense, which had allowed Bishop Amat to score on four of its five first-half possessions, then stiffened, forcing the Lancers to punt. With about two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Lions then reeled off a 23-play drive, which included four JSerra penalties and ate up more than 10 minutes off the clock.

A 22-yard run by Cloutier was key, as was his 4-yard completion to Clark Cokely on a fourth-and-two play. The drive ended with a 44-yard field goal by Leddy that gave JSerra a 37-28 lead.

After surrendering 28 first-half points, JSerra held Bishop Amat, and running back Justin Clinton, who rushed for more than 130 yards, including a 67-yard burst and a 43-yard touchdown, in check in the second half.

“It was a heavyweight fight,” Nickerson said of the first half. “But my defensive staff just put it together in the second. We turned things up and made adjustments.

“We knew that if we could get in the throwing lanes and forced them to have to pass the football … we felt we would have a chance. And those guys went out and executed the second half and it was beautiful.”