Sierra Canyon wins the battle of trenches and game against Orange Lutheran

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

It was a matchup of giants on Friday night in Chatsworth, with Sierra Canyon’s Terrific Threesome on the defensive line going against Orange Lutheran’s Fearsome Fivesome on the offensive line. Think Godzilla vs. King Kong.

There was one play in the first half when Kasie Currie and Stephen Harrison looked like a tandemin pro wrestling, sending Orange Lutheran quarterback Ezrah Brown to ground so hard it drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty.

The game was full of penalties as both teams attempted to be more physical than the other. In the end, unbeaten Sierra Canyon, led by running back Jaxson Stokes, had two much speed and too much physicality for the Lancers in coming away with a 28-10 win.

Advertisement

Final play of second quarter. Orange Lutheran is stuffed. Don’t test No. 44 Eli Zamorano. Sophomore LB headed for big-time status. Halftime. Sierra Canyon 28, Orange Lutheran 3 pic.twitter.com/XL7svsEUdE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 19, 2026

The final play of the first half demonstrated the line superiority of Sierra Canyon (4-0). Orange Lutheran had the ball on the one-yard line and tried to score on a quarterback sneak. The Trailblazers pushed back and stuffed the play, ending the half with a 28-3 advantage.

Let’s just say both teams’ fans were not impressed with the number of penalties. Sierra Canyon was called for 14 penalties and 165 yards. Orange Lutheran (3-2) had 10 penalties for 115 yards in the first half and finished with 12 for 125 yards.

Sierra Canyon had nine 15-yard penalties, many for late hits, roughing the passer or pass interference.

Advertisement

“Coach {Chris} Rizzo, our defensive coordinator, teaches us to be physical throughout the game and dominate the person in front of you,” linebacker Eli Zamorano said. “Next time, we got to learn from our mistakes. We got to be more disciplined. We knew this was going to be one of our tougher games of the season. So we wanted to go out there and show them what SC football is about.”

Jaxson Stokes goes 74 yards for TD. Sierra Canyon 14, Orange Lutheran 0 pic.twitter.com/sZ9KwEqoft — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 19, 2026

Stokes’ speed led to touchdown runs of 13 and 74 yards in the first quarter when Sierra Canyon took a 21-0 lead. He finished with 166 yards rushing. The Lancers muffed a punt and made several penalties to keep Sierra Canyon drives alive.

“We had a great first half, physical play, explosive offense,” Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse said. “I think we proved the team we can be and then in the second half, we made some sloppy plays.”

Jaxson Stokes of Sierra Canyon goes for the hurdle against Orange Lutheran. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

There were strange happenings all night. With the clock showing 0.00 at the end of the first quarter, Orange Lutheran got two untimed plays because of consecutive penalties by Sierra Canyon. In the second half, Sierra Canyon made a 21-yard field goal but then got the ball back after Ellinghouse pointed out to the officials it was really third down, not fourth down.

Rob Gronkowski speaking to Orange Lutheran and later Sierra Canyon. Representing DNA Vibe Jazz Band. pic.twitter.com/nYq4JAnoAV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 19, 2026

“At the end of the day, it was a great win by our team,” Ellinghouse said. “I’m really excited to beat a big, really good football team.”

Advertisement

Two future Texas teammates were on opposite sides, the 315-pound Currie of Sierra Canyon and 305-pound offensive lineman Lucas Khoa of Orange Lutheran. Sierra Canyon recorded four sacks. Both teams struggled at times to generate any consistency with their passing attacks. Chris Flores scored Orange Lutheran’s only touchdown in the third quarter on a five-yard reception. Ryan Christianson rushed for 127 yards.

The only question is how much running Sierra Canyon players will be doing on Monday for their penalty parade.

“I’m not looking forward to that, but I’m looking forward to being with my brothers,” Stokes said.