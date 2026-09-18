Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Woodbridge Classic brings out top cross-country runners

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

If you like to see cross-country runners doing their best under the lights, the Woodbridge Classic set for Saturday night at the Great Park in Irvine is the place to be.

It’s the first big meet to get a feel for top runners and top teams. The big races on Saturday are the rated girls’ event at 8:54 p.m., the rated boys’ race at 9:14 p.m., the girls’ sweepstakes at 9:34 p.m. and the boys’ sweepstakes at 9:54 p.m.

Here’s a look at entries.

Teams from Oregon, Colorado and Idaho are also entered along with top California teams.

Teams entered in the top two races for the Woodbridge Classic.
(PrepCaltrack.com)
Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement