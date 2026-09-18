Prep talk: Woodbridge Classic brings out top cross-country runners

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If you like to see cross-country runners doing their best under the lights, the Woodbridge Classic set for Saturday night at the Great Park in Irvine is the place to be.

It’s the first big meet to get a feel for top runners and top teams. The big races on Saturday are the rated girls’ event at 8:54 p.m., the rated boys’ race at 9:14 p.m., the girls’ sweepstakes at 9:34 p.m. and the boys’ sweepstakes at 9:54 p.m.

Here’s a look at entries.

Teams from Oregon, Colorado and Idaho are also entered along with top California teams.

Teams entered in the top two races for the Woodbridge Classic. (PrepCaltrack.com)

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.