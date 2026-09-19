High school football: Saturday’s scores
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SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Aquinas 28, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Chino 51, Don Lugo 29
INTERSECTIONAL
St. John Bosco 63, Honolulu St. Louis 21
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
New Designs Watts 74, South LA College Prep 42
Stella 2, Legacy College Prep 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Heritage League
Trinity Classical Academy 24, Santa Clarita Christian 16
Tri-Valley League
Pasadena Poly 28, Cate 27
Nonleague
California School for the Deaf Fremont 64, CSDR 24
INTERSECTIONAL
Laguna Blanca 58, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 28