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High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Aquinas 28, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Chino 51, Don Lugo 29

INTERSECTIONAL

St. John Bosco 63, Honolulu St. Louis 21

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

New Designs Watts 74, South LA College Prep 42

Stella 2, Legacy College Prep 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Heritage League

Trinity Classical Academy 24, Santa Clarita Christian 16

Tri-Valley League

Pasadena Poly 28, Cate 27

Nonleague

California School for the Deaf Fremont 64, CSDR 24

INTERSECTIONAL

Laguna Blanca 58, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 28

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