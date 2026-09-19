Prep talk: Oh brother, let’s hear it for two QBs making their older brothers proud

The Long brothers growing up, with the youngest boy, Grady, now the quarterback at La Serna High.

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Let’s go back in time to the day when parents sent all their children to the same neighborhood public school, one brother after another, one sister after another. Coaches were thrilled. The youngest couldn’t wait to follow the big brothers, especially in football, to the school where they were once ball boys.

Another Grady Long bomb. pic.twitter.com/p0DbiKIoDi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 18, 2026

Fast forward to Thursday night at Davidson Field in Newport Beach. The quarterback for La Serna High was Grady Long. He’s the last of the Long brothers playing for La Serna. First was Dylan, a quarterback who went to Cal Poly Pomona to play baseball. Second was Jake, a quarterback who just got drafted by the Angels this year. Third was Owen, a 225-pound linebacker for Arizona State.

On the other team was junior quarterback JD Annett of Corona del Mar. Eldest brother Kaleb is the backup quarterback at Central Florida. Middle brother Brady is playing quarterback at Eastern Washington. JD made his first varsity start last week, then came Thursday night when he and Grady engaged in an entertaining duel that deserved to be on TV. Corona del Mar won 30-24 in a game that had four lead changes in the second half.

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John David Annett to Nolan Scott. Corona del Mar regains lead with 6:33 left. Sea Kings go for two. No good. 22-17 over La Serna. pic.twitter.com/VJNEym8jiF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 18, 2026

Long passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Annett passed for a career-high 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two touchdowns. Each had best friends help them. Landon Armenta had nine catches for 221 yards and one touchdown for La Serna. Nolan Scott caught seven passes for 115 yards and one touchdown for Corona del Mar.

They’ve been best friends since kindergarten. La Serna raised in Whittier. What a game tonight for Landon Armenta and Grady Long in loss to Corona del Mar. pic.twitter.com/aZ4nmN5gUG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 18, 2026

The game ended with drama. Long was driving La Serna to a potential game-winning score when he completed a pass to the 24-yard line on fourth down. The clock showed 0.00 on the scoreboard. Just like the Michigan-Western Michigan college game earlier this season, the officials put one second back on the clock for a final play. The La Serna crowd was getting excited. But then the officials realized La Serna was just short of a first down. Corona del Mar took possession and ran off the one second to win.

“It was a great football game,” La Serna coach Andy George said. “We ran out of time. Both teams played hard. Nothing but growth from here.”

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Yamamoto has his javelin. QB Grady Long of La Serna warms up like a pitcher with long toss throwing a football 50 yards. pic.twitter.com/w8prJni1FQ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 18, 2026

It was a game between two 4-0 teams. One had to lose but it was fun for all, each team answering the other until time ran out.

As Annett was leaving the field with a big smile, he said he was going to FaceTime his brothers. In defeat, the 6-foot-4 Long, who’s also a star pitcher for the baseball team, held his head high speaking to family and friends, showing despite a loss he’s ready for the next game, the next challenge.

Even though the Longs have no more boys arriving at La Serna, there’s a sister who will be freshman next year at La Serna. And the brothers say she’s the best athlete in the family.

Can you say flag football?

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.