High school football: Top performers in the Southland
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.
RUSHING
• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.
• Justin Clinton, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in loss to JSerra.
• Gatsbee Gumban, Nogales: Rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns in win over Covina.
• Isaiah Trujillo, Yorba Linda: Rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Huntington Beach.
• AJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 199 yards in win over Huntington Park.
• Matthew Fine, Loyola: Rushed for 161 yards in loss to Cathedral.
• Adrian Petero, Santa Margarita: Rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in win over Norco.
PASSING
• Thaddeus Breaux, L.A. Hamilton: Completed 40 of 52 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns in win over Washington Prep.
• Grady Long, La Serna: Passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona del Mar.
• JD Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over La Serna.
• Hayes Cloutier, JSerra: Passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.
• Vito Schiada, St. Francis: Passed for 267 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Cañada.
• Mason Mays, Troy: Passed for a school-record five touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.
• Nicholas Hoang, Culver City: Passed for 441 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in OT win over Warren.
• Jordan Malikin, Warren: Passed for 467 yards and seven touchdowns in OT loss to Culver City.
• Star Thomas, Orange: Passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in win over Etiwanda.
• Chase Curren, Crespi: Was 10-of-10 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oak Park.
• Luis Becerra, Chatsworth: Completed eight of 10 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sylmar.
• Chaz Rodriguez, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 10 of 10 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.
RECEIVING
• Landon Armenta, La Serna: Caught nine passes for 221 yards and one touchdown in loss to Corona del Mar.
• Nolan Scott, Corona del Mar: Caught seven passes for 115 yards and one touchdown in win over La Serna.
• Jason Ramos, El Modena: Caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Dorado.
• Andrew Green, Troy: Caught six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.
• Skylar Robinson, Huntington Beach: Caught seven passes for 125 yards and one touchdown, returned a kickoff for a score in win over Yorba Linda.
• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Caught four passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in win over Mayfair.
• Keondre Smith, Bellflower: Caught nine passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in win over Dominguez.
• Julian Padin, Warren: Caught 11 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns vs. Culver City.
DEFENSE
• Mark Cadena, King: Had two sacks and caught two touchdown passes in win over Citrus Valley.
• DyShaun Smock, South Hills: Returned interception 56 yards for touchdown in win over Santa Fe.
• Dion Edwards and Rashad Thornton, Gardena Serra: Both returned interceptions for touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.
• Kingston Sula, Carson: Recorded two sacks and recovered two fumbles in win over North Torrance.
• Eduardo Castellano, Dana Hills: Had 13 tackles in win over Mayfair.
• Javier Vargas, Garfield: Had 13 solo tackles vs. Huntington Park.
• Noah Sanchez, Crespi: Had 16 tackles, plus interception return for touchdown, vs. Oak Park.
• Josiah Rand, Chaminade: Had 11 tackles, including one sack, in win over St. Bonaventure.
• Jacob Parra, L.A. Marshall: Made interception in end zone on two-point conversion attempt to save one-point win over Marquez.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Evan Leddy, JSerra: Made 39-yard field goal to clinch win over Bishop Amat.
• Antonio Robles, Palos Verdes: Returned punt 60 yards for a touchdown in win over Wilmington Banning.
• Ethan Paillet, Peninsula: Made 42-yard field goal in loss to West Torrance.
• Cade Epstein, Capistrano Valley: Returned punt for a touchdown in win over Venice.
• Aydan Steen, Santa Margarita: Contributed a blocked punt and sack in win over Norco.
• Enzo Carpino, Dana Hills: Kicked a school-record 10 PATs in win over Mayfair.