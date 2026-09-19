Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Receiver Landon Armenta (left) and quarterback Grady Long had big games for La Serna in a loss to Corona del Mar.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Justin Clinton, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in loss to JSerra.

• Gatsbee Gumban, Nogales: Rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns in win over Covina.

• Isaiah Trujillo, Yorba Linda: Rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Huntington Beach.

Advertisement

• AJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 199 yards in win over Huntington Park.

• Matthew Fine, Loyola: Rushed for 161 yards in loss to Cathedral.

• Adrian Petero, Santa Margarita: Rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in win over Norco.

PASSING

• Thaddeus Breaux, L.A. Hamilton: Completed 40 of 52 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns in win over Washington Prep.

Advertisement

• Grady Long, La Serna: Passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona del Mar.

• JD Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over La Serna.

• Hayes Cloutier, JSerra: Passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.

• Vito Schiada, St. Francis: Passed for 267 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Cañada.

• Mason Mays, Troy: Passed for a school-record five touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.

• Nicholas Hoang, Culver City: Passed for 441 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in OT win over Warren.

• Jordan Malikin, Warren: Passed for 467 yards and seven touchdowns in OT loss to Culver City.

• Star Thomas, Orange: Passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in win over Etiwanda.

Advertisement

• Chase Curren, Crespi: Was 10-of-10 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oak Park.

• Luis Becerra, Chatsworth: Completed eight of 10 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sylmar.

• Chaz Rodriguez, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 10 of 10 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.

RECEIVING

• Landon Armenta, La Serna: Caught nine passes for 221 yards and one touchdown in loss to Corona del Mar.

• Nolan Scott, Corona del Mar: Caught seven passes for 115 yards and one touchdown in win over La Serna.

• Jason Ramos, El Modena: Caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Dorado.

Advertisement

• Andrew Green, Troy: Caught six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.

• Skylar Robinson, Huntington Beach: Caught seven passes for 125 yards and one touchdown, returned a kickoff for a score in win over Yorba Linda.

• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Caught four passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in win over Mayfair.

• Keondre Smith, Bellflower: Caught nine passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in win over Dominguez.

• Julian Padin, Warren: Caught 11 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns vs. Culver City.

DEFENSE

• Mark Cadena, King: Had two sacks and caught two touchdown passes in win over Citrus Valley.

Advertisement

• DyShaun Smock, South Hills: Returned interception 56 yards for touchdown in win over Santa Fe.

• Dion Edwards and Rashad Thornton, Gardena Serra: Both returned interceptions for touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.

• Kingston Sula, Carson: Recorded two sacks and recovered two fumbles in win over North Torrance.

• Eduardo Castellano, Dana Hills: Had 13 tackles in win over Mayfair.

• Javier Vargas, Garfield: Had 13 solo tackles vs. Huntington Park.

• Noah Sanchez, Crespi: Had 16 tackles, plus interception return for touchdown, vs. Oak Park.

• Josiah Rand, Chaminade: Had 11 tackles, including one sack, in win over St. Bonaventure.

• Jacob Parra, L.A. Marshall: Made interception in end zone on two-point conversion attempt to save one-point win over Marquez.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Evan Leddy, JSerra: Made 39-yard field goal to clinch win over Bishop Amat.

• Antonio Robles, Palos Verdes: Returned punt 60 yards for a touchdown in win over Wilmington Banning.

Advertisement

• Ethan Paillet, Peninsula: Made 42-yard field goal in loss to West Torrance.

• Cade Epstein, Capistrano Valley: Returned punt for a touchdown in win over Venice.

• Aydan Steen, Santa Margarita: Contributed a blocked punt and sack in win over Norco.

• Enzo Carpino, Dana Hills: Kicked a school-record 10 PATs in win over Mayfair.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement