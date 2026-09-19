High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Receiver Landon Armenta (left) and quarterback Grady Long had big games for La Serna in a loss to Corona del Mar.

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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orange Lutheran.

• Justin Clinton, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in loss to JSerra.

• Gatsbee Gumban, Nogales: Rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns in win over Covina.

• Isaiah Trujillo, Yorba Linda: Rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Huntington Beach.

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• AJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 199 yards in win over Huntington Park.

• Matthew Fine, Loyola: Rushed for 161 yards in loss to Cathedral.

• Adrian Petero, Santa Margarita: Rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in win over Norco.

PASSING

• Thaddeus Breaux, L.A. Hamilton: Completed 40 of 52 passes for 503 yards and six touchdowns in win over Washington Prep.

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• Grady Long, La Serna: Passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Corona del Mar.

• JD Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over La Serna.

• Hayes Cloutier, JSerra: Passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.

• Vito Schiada, St. Francis: Passed for 267 yards and four touchdowns in win over La Cañada.

• Mason Mays, Troy: Passed for a school-record five touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.

• Nicholas Hoang, Culver City: Passed for 441 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in OT win over Warren.

• Jordan Malikin, Warren: Passed for 467 yards and seven touchdowns in OT loss to Culver City.

• Star Thomas, Orange: Passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in win over Etiwanda.

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• Chase Curren, Crespi: Was 10-of-10 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oak Park.

• Luis Becerra, Chatsworth: Completed eight of 10 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sylmar.

• Chaz Rodriguez, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 10 of 10 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.

RECEIVING

• Landon Armenta, La Serna: Caught nine passes for 221 yards and one touchdown in loss to Corona del Mar.

• Nolan Scott, Corona del Mar: Caught seven passes for 115 yards and one touchdown in win over La Serna.

• Jason Ramos, El Modena: Caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in win over El Dorado.

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• Andrew Green, Troy: Caught six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.

• Skylar Robinson, Huntington Beach: Caught seven passes for 125 yards and one touchdown, returned a kickoff for a score in win over Yorba Linda.

• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Caught four passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in win over Mayfair.

• Keondre Smith, Bellflower: Caught nine passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in win over Dominguez.

• Julian Padin, Warren: Caught 11 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns vs. Culver City.

DEFENSE

• Mark Cadena, King: Had two sacks and caught two touchdown passes in win over Citrus Valley.

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• DyShaun Smock, South Hills: Returned interception 56 yards for touchdown in win over Santa Fe.

• Dion Edwards and Rashad Thornton, Gardena Serra: Both returned interceptions for touchdowns in win over Oaks Christian.

• Kingston Sula, Carson: Recorded two sacks and recovered two fumbles in win over North Torrance.

• Eduardo Castellano, Dana Hills: Had 13 tackles in win over Mayfair.

• Javier Vargas, Garfield: Had 13 solo tackles vs. Huntington Park.

• Noah Sanchez, Crespi: Had 16 tackles, plus interception return for touchdown, vs. Oak Park.

• Josiah Rand, Chaminade: Had 11 tackles, including one sack, in win over St. Bonaventure.

• Jacob Parra, L.A. Marshall: Made interception in end zone on two-point conversion attempt to save one-point win over Marquez.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Evan Leddy, JSerra: Made 39-yard field goal to clinch win over Bishop Amat.

• Antonio Robles, Palos Verdes: Returned punt 60 yards for a touchdown in win over Wilmington Banning.

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• Ethan Paillet, Peninsula: Made 42-yard field goal in loss to West Torrance.

• Cade Epstein, Capistrano Valley: Returned punt for a touchdown in win over Venice.

• Aydan Steen, Santa Margarita: Contributed a blocked punt and sack in win over Norco.

• Enzo Carpino, Dana Hills: Kicked a school-record 10 PATs in win over Mayfair.