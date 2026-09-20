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High School Sports

High school football: Week 5 schedule

Receiver Nicholas Fonseca and the South Gate Rams take on Eastern League rival Roosevelt on Friday in Boyle Heights.
Receiver Nicholas Fonseca and the South Gate Rams take on Eastern League rival Roosevelt on Friday night in Boyle Heights.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Valley Mission League

Sylmar vs. Canoga Park at Chatsworth

Nonleague

Marquez vs. Eagle Rock at Contreras

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

St. Bernard at Bosco Tech

Tango League

Century at Garden Grove Santiago

Savanna at Bolsa Grande

Nonleague

Lakewood vs. Villa Park at El Modena

San Bernardino at La Sierra

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at Nuview Bridge

INTERSECTIONAL

Gahr at Gardena

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Majestic League

Calvary Baptist at Public Safety Academy, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Entrepreneur at Julian, 3:30 p.m.

Cuyama Valley at Bakersfield Valley Oaks Charter

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Coliseum League

Fremont at Dymally, 4 p.m.

Eastern League

Garfield at Legacy

Huntington Park at Bell

South Gate at Los Angeles Roosevelt

East Valley League

Arleta at San Fernando Arroyo

Monroe at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Poly at Grant

Verdugo Hills at North Hollywood

Valley Mission League

Reseda at Panorama

Van Nuys at San Fernando

Nonleague

Cleveland at Crenshaw

Franklin at Los Angeles University

Jefferson at Los Angeles Marshall, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Wilson at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Mendez at Torres

Rancho Dominguez ar Washington Prep

Santee at Chatsworth

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Montebello at Schurr

Boulder League

Burbank Burroughs at Pasadena

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea at St. Genevieve

Cottonwood League

Silver Valley at Temecula Prep

Crest League

Temple City at Arcadia

Foothill League

Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon

Hart vs. Saugus at College of the Canyons

West Ranch at Valencia

Ivy League

Liberty at Paloma Valley

Manzanita League

Anza Hamilton at Desert Chapel

California Military at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Silver Valley at Temecula Prep

Ocean League

West Torrance at South Torrance

River Valley League

Rubidoux at Jurupa Valley

Tango League

Loara at Magnolia

Nonleague

Alhambra at Glenn

Anaheim at Buena Park

Arrowhead Christian at Cathedral City

Ayala at Chino Hills

Barstow at Etiwanda

Bassett at Mountain View

Big Bear at Norte Vista

Calabasas at Ventura

Citrus Valley at Upland

Corona Santiago at Elsinore

Covina at Northview

Crescenta Valley at Gabrielino

Desert Hot Springs at Miller

Desert Mirage at San Gorgonio

Downey at Inglewood

Eisenhower at Los Amigos

El Monte at South El Monte

El Rancho at Los Altos

El Segundo at Santa Rosa Academy

Estancia at Brentwood

Glendale at Royal

Granite Hills at Vista del Lago

Hawthorne at Leuzinger

Highland at Temescal Canyon

Hoover at Rosemead

Indio at Coachella Valley

Jurupa Hills at Colton

Knight at Adelanto

Lancaster at Victor Valley

Laguna Hills at St. Margaret’s

La Quinta at Eastvale Roosevelt

Long Beach Cabrillo at Long Beach Jordan

Long Beach Poly at Rancho Cucamonga

Long Beach Wilson at Compton

Mira Costa at Culver City

Moreno Valley at Rancho Verde

Muir at Redondo Union

Ontario Christian at Vasquez

Oxnard at Rio Mesa

Oxnard Pacifica at Sierra Canyon

Rancho Alamitos at Westminster La Quinta

Rim of the World at Grand Terrace

Rio Hondo Prep at St. Anthony

Rowland at Diamond Bar

San Clemente at Murrieta Valley

San Gabriel at Garey

San Jacinto at Aquinas

Santa Ana at Ganesha

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Carpinteria

Santa Ana Valley at Godinez

Servite at Damien

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Millikan

Silverado at Alta Loma

St. Francis at Charter Oak

St. Monica at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Summit at Edison

Tahquitz at Rialto

Trabuco Hills at El Modena

Troy at El Dorado

Valley View at Shadow Hills

West Covina at Norwalk

West Torrance at South Torrance

West Valley at Banning

Yucca Valley at Twentynine Palms

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield Centennial at Burbank

Bakersfield Mira Monte at Village Christian

Bernstein at Viewpoint

Boron at Beverly Hills

Dominguez at Los Angeles Hamilton

Harvard-Westlake at Birmingham

King/Drew at Baltimore St. Frances Academy (Maryland), 4 p.m.

Knight at Adelanto

Laguna Beach at San Pedro

Lawndale at Wilmington Banning

Locke at Compton Early College, 3:30 p.m

Manual Arts at Compton Centennial

Mira Monte at Village Christian

Narbonne at Peninsula, 4 p.m.

Oceanside El Camino at Vista Murrieta

Pomona at Angelou

Rancho Christian at Central

Steele Canyon at Dorsey

Valhalla at St. Pis X-St. Matthias Academy

Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Jordan

Warner at Lucerne Valley

West Adams at Workman

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

New Designs University Park at East Valley

Sherman Oaks CES at Animo Robinson

TEACH Tech Charter at Stella

SOUTHERN SECTION

Express League

Avalon at Vista Meridian, 2:45 p.m.

Legacy College Prep at Southlands Christian

Tri-Valley League

Chadwick at Sage Hill, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Lancaster Baptist at Hesperia Christian

Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian at California Lutheran

Trinity Classical Academy at Faith Baptist, 4 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Laguna Blanca at Valley Oaks CES

Villanova Prep at USC Hybrid, 3 p.m.

Maricopa at Tehillah Christian Academy

San Jacinto Leadership at Borrego Springs

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Cottonwood League

Riverside Prep at Webb, 1 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Corona Centennial at De La Salle, 2 p.m.

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Lancaster Desert Christian at Flintridge Prep, 5 p.m.

River Springs Charter at Desert Chapel

San Luis Obispo Classical at Malibu, 1 p.m.

Santa Clarita Christian at Cate, 12 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Francis Parker at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.

Model Secondary School for the Deaf at California School for the Deaf Riverside, 5 p.m.

Orcutt Academy at Thacher, 2 p.m.

PAL Academy at Trona, 12 p.m.

Valley Christian Academy at Coastal Christian, 6 p.m.
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