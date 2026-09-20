High school football: Week 5 schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Valley Mission League
Sylmar vs. Canoga Park at Chatsworth
Nonleague
Marquez vs. Eagle Rock at Contreras
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
St. Bernard at Bosco Tech
Tango League
Century at Garden Grove Santiago
Savanna at Bolsa Grande
Nonleague
Lakewood vs. Villa Park at El Modena
San Bernardino at La Sierra
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at Nuview Bridge
INTERSECTIONAL
Gahr at Gardena
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Majestic League
Calvary Baptist at Public Safety Academy, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Entrepreneur at Julian, 3:30 p.m.
Cuyama Valley at Bakersfield Valley Oaks Charter
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Coliseum League
Fremont at Dymally, 4 p.m.
Eastern League
Garfield at Legacy
Huntington Park at Bell
South Gate at Los Angeles Roosevelt
East Valley League
Arleta at San Fernando Arroyo
Monroe at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Poly at Grant
Verdugo Hills at North Hollywood
Valley Mission League
Reseda at Panorama
Van Nuys at San Fernando
Nonleague
Cleveland at Crenshaw
Franklin at Los Angeles University
Jefferson at Los Angeles Marshall, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Wilson at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Mendez at Torres
Rancho Dominguez ar Washington Prep
Santee at Chatsworth
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Montebello at Schurr
Boulder League
Burbank Burroughs at Pasadena
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea at St. Genevieve
Cottonwood League
Silver Valley at Temecula Prep
Crest League
Temple City at Arcadia
Foothill League
Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon
Hart vs. Saugus at College of the Canyons
West Ranch at Valencia
Ivy League
Liberty at Paloma Valley
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton at Desert Chapel
California Military at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Silver Valley at Temecula Prep
Ocean League
West Torrance at South Torrance
River Valley League
Rubidoux at Jurupa Valley
Tango League
Loara at Magnolia
Nonleague
Alhambra at Glenn
Anaheim at Buena Park
Arrowhead Christian at Cathedral City
Ayala at Chino Hills
Barstow at Etiwanda
Bassett at Mountain View
Big Bear at Norte Vista
Calabasas at Ventura
Citrus Valley at Upland
Corona Santiago at Elsinore
Covina at Northview
Crescenta Valley at Gabrielino
Desert Hot Springs at Miller
Desert Mirage at San Gorgonio
Downey at Inglewood
Eisenhower at Los Amigos
El Monte at South El Monte
El Rancho at Los Altos
El Segundo at Santa Rosa Academy
Estancia at Brentwood
Glendale at Royal
Granite Hills at Vista del Lago
Hawthorne at Leuzinger
Highland at Temescal Canyon
Hoover at Rosemead
Indio at Coachella Valley
Jurupa Hills at Colton
Knight at Adelanto
Lancaster at Victor Valley
Laguna Hills at St. Margaret’s
La Quinta at Eastvale Roosevelt
Long Beach Cabrillo at Long Beach Jordan
Long Beach Poly at Rancho Cucamonga
Long Beach Wilson at Compton
Mira Costa at Culver City
Moreno Valley at Rancho Verde
Muir at Redondo Union
Ontario Christian at Vasquez
Oxnard at Rio Mesa
Oxnard Pacifica at Sierra Canyon
Rancho Alamitos at Westminster La Quinta
Rim of the World at Grand Terrace
Rio Hondo Prep at St. Anthony
Rowland at Diamond Bar
San Clemente at Murrieta Valley
San Gabriel at Garey
San Jacinto at Aquinas
Santa Ana at Ganesha
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Carpinteria
Santa Ana Valley at Godinez
Servite at Damien
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Millikan
Silverado at Alta Loma
St. Francis at Charter Oak
St. Monica at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Summit at Edison
Tahquitz at Rialto
Trabuco Hills at El Modena
Troy at El Dorado
Valley View at Shadow Hills
West Covina at Norwalk
West Torrance at South Torrance
West Valley at Banning
Yucca Valley at Twentynine Palms
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield Centennial at Burbank
Bakersfield Mira Monte at Village Christian
Bernstein at Viewpoint
Boron at Beverly Hills
Dominguez at Los Angeles Hamilton
Harvard-Westlake at Birmingham
King/Drew at Baltimore St. Frances Academy (Maryland), 4 p.m.
Knight at Adelanto
Laguna Beach at San Pedro
Lawndale at Wilmington Banning
Locke at Compton Early College, 3:30 p.m
Manual Arts at Compton Centennial
Mira Monte at Village Christian
Narbonne at Peninsula, 4 p.m.
Oceanside El Camino at Vista Murrieta
Pomona at Angelou
Rancho Christian at Central
Steele Canyon at Dorsey
Valhalla at St. Pis X-St. Matthias Academy
Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Jordan
Warner at Lucerne Valley
West Adams at Workman
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
New Designs University Park at East Valley
Sherman Oaks CES at Animo Robinson
TEACH Tech Charter at Stella
SOUTHERN SECTION
Express League
Avalon at Vista Meridian, 2:45 p.m.
Legacy College Prep at Southlands Christian
Tri-Valley League
Chadwick at Sage Hill, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Lancaster Baptist at Hesperia Christian
Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian at California Lutheran
Trinity Classical Academy at Faith Baptist, 4 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Laguna Blanca at Valley Oaks CES
Villanova Prep at USC Hybrid, 3 p.m.
Maricopa at Tehillah Christian Academy
San Jacinto Leadership at Borrego Springs
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Cottonwood League
Riverside Prep at Webb, 1 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Corona Centennial at De La Salle, 2 p.m.
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Lancaster Desert Christian at Flintridge Prep, 5 p.m.
River Springs Charter at Desert Chapel
San Luis Obispo Classical at Malibu, 1 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian at Cate, 12 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Francis Parker at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.
Model Secondary School for the Deaf at California School for the Deaf Riverside, 5 p.m.
Orcutt Academy at Thacher, 2 p.m.
PAL Academy at Trona, 12 p.m.
Valley Christian Academy at Coastal Christian, 6 p.m.