The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 4:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking
1. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0) def. Norco, 34-0; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 2; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1) def. Honolulu Saint Louis, 63-21 ; vs. JSerra, Oct. 2; 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (4-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-10; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 41-7; vs. De La Salle at Cal, Saturday; 6
5. MATER DEI (4-1) lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 25-8; vs. Santa Margarita, Oct. 2; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. Pittsburg, 42-35; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Oct. 2; 7
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 28-10; vs. Servite, Oct. 2; 4
8. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) did not play; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 8
9 . CHAMINADE (5-0) def. St. Bonaventure, 27-24; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Oct. 2; 9
10. PALOS VERDES (5-0) def. Wilmington Banning, 34-0; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Oct. 2; 10
11. JSERRA (4-1) def. Bishop Amat, 37-28; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 2; 11
12. SERVITE (2-2) did not play; at Damien, Friday; 13
13. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. La Serna, 30-24; at Villa Park, Oct. 2; 14
14. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) lost to JSerra, 37-28; at Gardena Serra, Oct. 2; 15
15. LA SERNA (4-1) lost to Corona del Mar, 30-24; at Warren, Oct. 2; 21
16. CREAN LUTHERAN (3-2) def. Oakdale, 38-21; at Tustin, Oct. 2; 16
17. CARSON (4-1) def. North Torrance, 50-28; vs. Gardena, Oct. 2; 18
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) did not play; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 19
19. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 41-0; vs. Bishop Amat, Oct. 2; 20
20. TUSTIN (4-1) def. Westlake, 28-21; vs. Crean Lutheran, Oct. 2; 24
21. LA HABRA (5-0) def. Orange Vista, 36-7; at Capistrano Valley, Oct. 2; 25
22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-0) def. Yorba Linda, 29-25; vs. El Modena, Oct. 2; NR
23. YORBA LINDA (4-1) lost to Huntington Beach, 29-25; at San Clemente, Oct. 2; 12
24. SAN JACINTO (4-0) def. Great Oak 40-28; at Aquinas, Friday; NR
25. ORANGE (5-0) def. Etiwanda, 35-28; at El Dorado, Oct. 2; NR