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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Sierra Canyon High's Jaxsen Stokes (top) attempts to hurdle two Orange Lutheran defenders.
Sierra Canyon High’s Jaxsen Stokes attempts to hurdle two Orange Lutheran defenders.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 4:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0) def. Norco, 34-0; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 2; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1) def. Honolulu Saint Louis, 63-21 ; vs. JSerra, Oct. 2; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (4-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 28-10; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 41-7; vs. De La Salle at Cal, Saturday; 6

5. MATER DEI (4-1) lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 25-8; vs. Santa Margarita, Oct. 2; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. Pittsburg, 42-35; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Oct. 2; 7

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 28-10; vs. Servite, Oct. 2; 4

8. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) did not play; at Murrieta Valley, Friday; 8

9 . CHAMINADE (5-0) def. St. Bonaventure, 27-24; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Oct. 2; 9

10. PALOS VERDES (5-0) def. Wilmington Banning, 34-0; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Oct. 2; 10

11. JSERRA (4-1) def. Bishop Amat, 37-28; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 2; 11

12. SERVITE (2-2) did not play; at Damien, Friday; 13

13. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. La Serna, 30-24; at Villa Park, Oct. 2; 14

14. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) lost to JSerra, 37-28; at Gardena Serra, Oct. 2; 15

15. LA SERNA (4-1) lost to Corona del Mar, 30-24; at Warren, Oct. 2; 21

16. CREAN LUTHERAN (3-2) def. Oakdale, 38-21; at Tustin, Oct. 2; 16

17. CARSON (4-1) def. North Torrance, 50-28; vs. Gardena, Oct. 2; 18

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) did not play; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 19

19. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 41-0; vs. Bishop Amat, Oct. 2; 20

20. TUSTIN (4-1) def. Westlake, 28-21; vs. Crean Lutheran, Oct. 2; 24

21. LA HABRA (5-0) def. Orange Vista, 36-7; at Capistrano Valley, Oct. 2; 25

22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-0) def. Yorba Linda, 29-25; vs. El Modena, Oct. 2; NR

23. YORBA LINDA (4-1) lost to Huntington Beach, 29-25; at San Clemente, Oct. 2; 12

24. SAN JACINTO (4-0) def. Great Oak 40-28; at Aquinas, Friday; NR

25. ORANGE (5-0) def. Etiwanda, 35-28; at El Dorado, Oct. 2; NR

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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