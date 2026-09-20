Prep talk: Huntington Beach (5-0) gets break-through football win

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Huntington Beach High started the football season 4-0. The Oilers have Ohio State-bound Brady Edmunds at quarterback in his fourth season as a starter, and rapidly developing receiver Dylin Bruce, who has committed to Arizona State.

That alone should get the Oilers attention, but their 29-25 win over unbeaten Yorba Linda on Friday night deserves special attention. Yorba Linda was 4-0 and perhaps the best opponent on the Oilers’ schedule. By winning, Huntington Beach showed it’s ready for top 25 consideration in the Southland. It’s the first time since 1998 that the Oilers started 5-0.

There’s still the new Delta League opponents, including Dana Hills and Laguna Beach to face in the coming weeks, but second-year Huntington Beach coach Matthew Hatchette deserves kudos for the progress being made in the program.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.