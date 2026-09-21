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High School Sports

Prep talk: Three El Camino Real soccer players commit to Cal State Northridge

El Camino Real soccer players Jayden De La Cruz, Diego Apolinar and Roman Holiday have committed to CSUN.
El Camino Real soccer players Jayden De La Cruz (from left), Diego Apolinar and Roman Holiday have committed to Cal State Northridge.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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If El Camino Real’s boys’ soccer team wins its third consecutive City Section championship this season, then Cal State Northridge soccer fans should be feeling good because three of the team’s players are taking their talents to CSUN.

Jayden De La Cruz, Diego Apolinar and Roman Holiday are teammates at El Camino Real, play on the same club team and also will be college teammates next year.

Holiday is the goal scorer, with De La Cruz and Apolinar serving as the playmakers to get him in position to score.

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The Royals will be this year’s City title favorite, but rival Birmingham is lurking, and the two teams are scheduled to open West Valley League play on Jan. 6 at El Camino Real.

When asked if the team was ready to face Birmingham, Holiday suddenly got excited.

“Oh my God, yes,” he said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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