The Times’ top 10 flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (17-0)
Kate Meier completed 50 passes for 591 yards and eight touchdowns in victories over Mater Dei and Corona del Mar.
Next: Tuesday vs. Orange Lutheran.
2. Orange Lutheran (15-1)
Lancers are motivated to avenge their defeat to JSerra in the semifinals of the Chargers Invitational on Aug. 15.
Next: Tuesday at JSerra.
3. Huntington Beach (13-3)
Five wins in six days, including an 18-6 victory at Newport Harbor to move into first place in the Sunset League.
Next: Monday at Los Alamitos.
4. Newport Harbor (15-3)
Scarlett Guyser threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 25-0 league shutout of Corona del Mar.
Next: Wednesday at Edison.
5. Dos Pueblos (14-2)
Brooklyn Hedricks had 14 receptions for 193 yards and four touchdowns in victories over Oxnard and San Marcos.
Next: Thursday vs. Rio Mesa.
6. Westlake (11-3)
Annabelle O’Keefe has passed for 2,921 yards and 47 touchdowns and has seven interceptions on defense.
Next: Tuesday vs. Newbury Park.
7. Edison (12-5)
Freshman Lyric Lesui has 55 catches for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Chargers, who have posted nine shutouts.
Next: Monday at Marina.
8. Oxnard (10-5)
Ryanna Harris threw for three scores and ran for three versus Rio Mesa, upping her season total to 32 touchdowns.
Next: Tuesday at Ventura.
9. Mater Dei (10-4)
The Monarchs have won seven of their last eight, their only defeat coming at the hands of Trinity League rival JSerra.
Next: Tuesday at Santa Margarita.
10. Sierra Canyon (12-4)
Makenna Cook threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns against Palos Verdes amid the Trailblazers’ four-game streak.
Next: Tuesday at Alemany.