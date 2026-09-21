The Times’ top 10 flag football rankings

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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (17-0)

Kate Meier completed 50 passes for 591 yards and eight touchdowns in victories over Mater Dei and Corona del Mar.

Next: Tuesday vs. Orange Lutheran.

2. Orange Lutheran (15-1)

Lancers are motivated to avenge their defeat to JSerra in the semifinals of the Chargers Invitational on Aug. 15.

Next: Tuesday at JSerra.

3. Huntington Beach (13-3)

Five wins in six days, including an 18-6 victory at Newport Harbor to move into first place in the Sunset League.

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Next: Monday at Los Alamitos.

4. Newport Harbor (15-3)

Scarlett Guyser threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 25-0 league shutout of Corona del Mar.

Next: Wednesday at Edison.

5. Dos Pueblos (14-2)

Brooklyn Hedricks had 14 receptions for 193 yards and four touchdowns in victories over Oxnard and San Marcos.

Next: Thursday vs. Rio Mesa.

6. Westlake (11-3)

Annabelle O’Keefe has passed for 2,921 yards and 47 touchdowns and has seven interceptions on defense.

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Next: Tuesday vs. Newbury Park.

7. Edison (12-5)

Freshman Lyric Lesui has 55 catches for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Chargers, who have posted nine shutouts.

Next: Monday at Marina.

8. Oxnard (10-5)

Ryanna Harris threw for three scores and ran for three versus Rio Mesa, upping her season total to 32 touchdowns.

Next: Tuesday at Ventura.

9. Mater Dei (10-4)

The Monarchs have won seven of their last eight, their only defeat coming at the hands of Trinity League rival JSerra.

Next: Tuesday at Santa Margarita.

10. Sierra Canyon (12-4)

Makenna Cook threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns against Palos Verdes amid the Trailblazers’ four-game streak.

Next: Tuesday at Alemany.

