Prep talk: There’s 46 unbeaten football teams left in Southern Section, City Section

Corona del Mar’s JJ Haley (14) makes a reception against Yorba Linda to help the Sea Kings improve to 5-0.

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It’s tough to go unbeaten in high school football, but there’s still 46 teams unbeaten in the Southern Section and City Section going into week 5.

The best team name is Pacifica. Both Oxnard Pacifica and Garden Grove Pacifica are unbeaten, along with San Bernardino Pacific.

Here’s the list of unbeaten teams: Santa Margarita (5-0), Sierra Canyon (4-0), San Clemente (4-0), Palos Verdes (5-0), Corona del Mar (5-0), La Habra (5-0), Huntington Beach (5-0), Chaminade (5-0), Oxnard Pacifica (5-0), Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (4-0), San Jacinto (4-0), Capistrano Valley (5-0), San Pedro (5-0), Marshall (5-0), El Modena (4-0), Villa Park (5-0), Orange (5-0), Dana Hills (5-0), Harvard-Westlake (4-0), Bonita (5-0), Charter Oak (4-0), Mary Star (4-0), Temecula Valley (5-0), Los Altos (4-0), Garden Grove Pacifica (5-0), Desert Christian (5-0), San Bernardino Pacific (5-0), Hesperia (5-0), Calabasas (4-0), San Marino (5-0), Western Christian (5-0), Compton (5-0), Nordhoff (5-0), St. Margaret’s (4-0), Colton (4-0), Corona Santiago (4-0), Nogales (5-0), Sonora (5-0), Viewpoint (5-0), St. Bernard (4-0), Royal (4-0), Montclair (5-0), Rancho Alamitos (4-0), Glenn (4-0), Cleveland (4-0), Granada Hills Kennedy (5-0).

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League play usually results in a dwindling in unbeaten teams along with this weekend’s final nonleague schedule.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

