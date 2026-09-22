The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:
1. CARSON (4-1). Colts about to get even better with sit-out transfer period ending on Thursday.
2. CRENSHAW (4-1). Cougars lost to Paracelete, which should help fix some weaknesses.
3. SAN PEDRO (5-0). Pirates got a forfeit win when illness struck Palisades.
4. BIRMINGHAM (1-3). Receiver Paul Turner had big game as Patriots beat Burbank.
5. KING/DREW (3-2). A 70-point scoring outburst last week in which QB Gerald Torres threw five TD passes vs. Westchester.
6. KENNEDY (5-0). Quarterback Gus Rodriguez completed all 14 of his passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.
7. CLEVELAND (4-0). It’s time to find out how good the Cavaliers are with a road game at Crenshaw on Friday.
8. GARFIELD (3-1). Ceasar Reyes rushed for 199 yards in Eastern League opener.
9. BELL (4-1). Eagles come back from San Pedro loss to win league opener.
10. MARSHALL (5-0). Barristers stay unbeaten with 28-27 win over Marquez.