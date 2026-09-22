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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Crenshaw plays host to Cleveland on Friday in a battle of top 10 City Section teams.
(Robert S. Helfman / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (4-1). Colts about to get even better with sit-out transfer period ending on Thursday.

2. CRENSHAW (4-1). Cougars lost to Paracelete, which should help fix some weaknesses.

3. SAN PEDRO (5-0). Pirates got a forfeit win when illness struck Palisades.

4. BIRMINGHAM (1-3). Receiver Paul Turner had big game as Patriots beat Burbank.

5. KING/DREW (3-2). A 70-point scoring outburst last week in which QB Gerald Torres threw five TD passes vs. Westchester.

6. KENNEDY (5-0). Quarterback Gus Rodriguez completed all 14 of his passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.

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7. CLEVELAND (4-0). It’s time to find out how good the Cavaliers are with a road game at Crenshaw on Friday.

8. GARFIELD (3-1). Ceasar Reyes rushed for 199 yards in Eastern League opener.

9. BELL (4-1). Eagles come back from San Pedro loss to win league opener.

10. MARSHALL (5-0). Barristers stay unbeaten with 28-27 win over Marquez.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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