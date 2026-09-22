The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

(Robert S. Helfman / For The Times)

Crenshaw plays host to Cleveland on Friday in a battle of top 10 City Section teams.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (4-1). Colts about to get even better with sit-out transfer period ending on Thursday.

2. CRENSHAW (4-1). Cougars lost to Paracelete, which should help fix some weaknesses.

3. SAN PEDRO (5-0). Pirates got a forfeit win when illness struck Palisades.

4. BIRMINGHAM (1-3). Receiver Paul Turner had big game as Patriots beat Burbank.

5. KING/DREW (3-2). A 70-point scoring outburst last week in which QB Gerald Torres threw five TD passes vs. Westchester.

6. KENNEDY (5-0). Quarterback Gus Rodriguez completed all 14 of his passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.

Advertisement

7. CLEVELAND (4-0). It’s time to find out how good the Cavaliers are with a road game at Crenshaw on Friday.

8. GARFIELD (3-1). Ceasar Reyes rushed for 199 yards in Eastern League opener.

9. BELL (4-1). Eagles come back from San Pedro loss to win league opener.

10. MARSHALL (5-0). Barristers stay unbeaten with 28-27 win over Marquez.