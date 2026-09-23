Prep talk: Corona del Mar’s unbeaten football team relies on multiple-sport athletes

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If ABC brought back the TV show “Superstars” that featured top athletes competing in various events, then a trip to Corona del Mar High would be a must, because the Sea Kings have top multiple-sport athletes competing every day.

The football team is 5-0 thanks to a trio of athletes who are still learning what their best sport is.

Nolan Scott, left, scored the winning basket and his brother, Maxwell, scored 35 points in Corona del Mar’s basketball team’s 78-77 win over Los Alamitos. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

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Nolan Scott is a 6-foot-4 tight end and linebacker who can dunk and plays basketball with his Harvard-bound brother, Maxwell.

Tucker Murray is a safety, receiver and punt returner who’s committed to Princeton to play both football and lacrosse.

Corona del Mar High’s JJ Haley (3) comes up smiling with teammate Max Brengel after both scoring two runs during the Battle of the Bay baseball game against Newport Harbor last season. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

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JJ Haley is a receiver and center fielder for the baseball team who could play both sports in college.

That kind of versatility and ability to handle pressure is seen every week in football.

For them to keep playing more than one sport instead of focusing on a single sport shows their commitment and belief you can do both and be good in both while having fun with friends.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.