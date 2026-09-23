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High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Hart receiver Matix Frithsmith (left) poses for a photo with NFL receiver Trent Irwin at Irwin's football camp.
Hart receiver Matix Frithsmith, left, meets NFL receiver Trent Irwin at Irwin’s football camp.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Hart (3-1) vs. Saugus (4-1) at College of the Canyons, 7 p.m.

This Foothill League matchup features two of the best athletes in the league. Matix Frithsmith of Hart runs, catches, passes and does everything. Landon Lattimore of Saugus has caught 11 touchdown passes. The improvement of Hart quarterback Camren Ketner is key. The pick: Hart.

Cleveland (4-0) at Crenshaw (4-1), 7 p.m.

It’s final exam time for the Cavaliers, who get to show whether their unbeaten record is real against one of the City’s strongest programs. Cleveland has been running the ball successfully. Crenshaw will be boosted by the debut of quarterback Ethan Grant, a transfer from Los Angeles. The pick: Crenshaw.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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