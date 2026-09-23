See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Hart (3-1) vs. Saugus (4-1) at College of the Canyons, 7 p.m.

This Foothill League matchup features two of the best athletes in the league. Matix Frithsmith of Hart runs, catches, passes and does everything. Landon Lattimore of Saugus has caught 11 touchdown passes. The improvement of Hart quarterback Camren Ketner is key. The pick: Hart.

Cleveland (4-0) at Crenshaw (4-1), 7 p.m.

It’s final exam time for the Cavaliers, who get to show whether their unbeaten record is real against one of the City’s strongest programs. Cleveland has been running the ball successfully. Crenshaw will be boosted by the debut of quarterback Ethan Grant, a transfer from Los Angeles. The pick: Crenshaw.