Trinity League football transfers become eligible on Monday

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As if the six-team Trinity League wasn’t good enough in the first five weeks of the high school football season, here come the sit-out period players who become eligible on Monday after using their one-time transfer without moving.

St. John Bosco is the big winner. Offensive tackle Elisha Mueller, a transfer from Servite and one of the top prospects from the class of 2028, will make an immediate impact, helping both the passing and running games. Also becoming eligible for the Braves is sophomore defensive back Kingston Fatu, a transfer from Tustin who should be beneficial for a secondary that has given up big plays this season.

Santa Margarita will be adding 6-foot-3, 285-pound sophomore transfer Karras Vandermade, a defensive lineman. Servite has six players who could compete for major roles, with four on defense that will add much needed depth. Orange Lutheran gains 6-5 tight end Hudson Ploog and linebacker Jamaal Fay, who started for two years at Leuzinger.

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JSerra adds 6-7, 315-pound offensive lineman Wyatt Martin and tight end/defensive end Blake Dunn.

The sit-out players have been practicing with teams. They just haven’t been allowed to play in a real game, so coaches know what they are capable of adding to the team.

They become eligible as teams begin Trinity League play next Friday. Five of the six teams are off this week, with only Servite playing Damien in a nonleague game.

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The opening league games next week have Santa Margarita playing Mater Dei at Saddleback College, St. John Bosco hosting JSerra and Servite playing Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College.