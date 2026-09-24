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High School Sports

Prep talk: Flag football jamboree is set for Saturday at Carson

El Camino Real High quarterback Talya Heim (right) prepares to throw a pass during a practice drill.
El Camino Real High quarterback Talya Haim, right, is coming off a productive junior season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The NFL is all in on promoting flag football, which makes the Rams-sponsored Girls’ Jamboree on Saturday in Carson another opportunity to show off a sport growing by leaps and bounds.

There are 144 teams scheduled for the fourth annual event that will be played on fields at Dignity Health Sports Park in a format in which teams play games within a group. More than 3,500 athletes will participate. It’s the largest flag football event hosted by any NFL team. Action begins at 8:30 a.m.

One of the teams participating is El Camino Real High, which has yet to play a game. The Royals were one of the most impressive City Section teams in the summer and will finally get started this week.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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