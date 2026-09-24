Prep talk: Flag football jamboree is set for Saturday at Carson

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The NFL is all in on promoting flag football, which makes the Rams-sponsored Girls’ Jamboree on Saturday in Carson another opportunity to show off a sport growing by leaps and bounds.

There are 144 teams scheduled for the fourth annual event that will be played on fields at Dignity Health Sports Park in a format in which teams play games within a group. More than 3,500 athletes will participate. It’s the largest flag football event hosted by any NFL team. Action begins at 8:30 a.m.

One of the teams participating is El Camino Real High, which has yet to play a game. The Royals were one of the most impressive City Section teams in the summer and will finally get started this week.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.