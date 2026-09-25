How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week
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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0) did not play; vs. Mater Dei, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1) did not play; vs. JSerra, Friday
3. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-10; vs. Loyola, Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2) vs. De La Salle at Cal, Saturday; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday
5. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) did not play; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Friday
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Servite, Friday
8. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-13; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday
9 . CHAMINADE (5-0) did not play; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
10. PALOS VERDES (5-0) did not play; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday
11. JSERRA (4-1) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday
12. SERVITE (3-2) def. Damien, 28-9; at Orange Lutheran, Friday
13. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) did not play; at Villa Park, Friday
14. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) did not play; at Gardena Serra, Friday
15. LA SERNA (4-1) did not play; at Warren, Friday
16. CREAN LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; at Tustin, Friday
17. CARSON (4-1) did not play; vs. Gardena, Friday
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 42-10; vs. Oaks Chrisitian, Friday
19. GARDENA SERRA (3-2 ) did not play; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday
20. TUSTIN (4-1) did not play; vs. Crean Lutheran, Friday
21. LA HABRA (5-0) did not play; at Capistrano Valley, Friday
22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-0) did not play; vs. El Modena, Friday
23. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at San Clemente, Friday
24. SAN JACINTO (5-0) def. Aquinas, 20-10; at Temescal Canyon, Thursday
25. ORANGE (5-0) did not play; at El Dorado, Friday