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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0) did not play; vs. Mater Dei, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1) did not play; vs. JSerra, Friday

3. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-10; vs. Loyola, Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2) vs. De La Salle at Cal, Saturday; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday

5. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) did not play; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Friday

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Servite, Friday

8. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-13; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday

9 . CHAMINADE (5-0) did not play; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

10. PALOS VERDES (5-0) did not play; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday

11. JSERRA (4-1) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday

12. SERVITE (3-2) def. Damien, 28-9; at Orange Lutheran, Friday

13. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) did not play; at Villa Park, Friday

14. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) did not play; at Gardena Serra, Friday

15. LA SERNA (4-1) did not play; at Warren, Friday

16. CREAN LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; at Tustin, Friday

17. CARSON (4-1) did not play; vs. Gardena, Friday

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 42-10; vs. Oaks Chrisitian, Friday

19. GARDENA SERRA (3-2 ) did not play; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

20. TUSTIN (4-1) did not play; vs. Crean Lutheran, Friday

21. LA HABRA (5-0) did not play; at Capistrano Valley, Friday

22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-0) did not play; vs. El Modena, Friday

23. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at San Clemente, Friday

24. SAN JACINTO (5-0) def. Aquinas, 20-10; at Temescal Canyon, Thursday

25. ORANGE (5-0) did not play; at El Dorado, Friday