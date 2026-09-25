Prep talk: Davey Harris of Windward is headed to San Diego State, making his coach happy

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Coach DJ Gay started 120 games during his playing days at San Diego State, so when his star guard at Windward High, Davey Harris, announced he had committed to San Diego State, Gay couldn’t have been more pleased.

“That’s the least I could do for everything the school has done for me,” Gay said. “I think San Diego State is going to be a great place playing in the new Pac-12.”

Harris has grown to 6 feet 6 and is only scratching the surface of his ability because he missed his first two years of high school with an injury.

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“I truly believe the sky is the limit,” Gay said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.