Prep football: Bellflower’s Austin Miller is set to return from injury

Sophomore receiver Austin Miller stands next to the uniform of Hall of Famer Ron Yary, a Bellflower High grad.

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Committed to Ohio State and only 15 years old, Austin Miller of Bellflower High has been engaged in a fall lobbying campaign with his father, Keith, the head coach, to get back on the football field after suffering a summer injury to his meniscus.

“He’s pretty animated, pretty vocal,” Keith said. “He’s been raised the right way to my demise.”

Austin has been cleared to play receiver on Friday against Santa Fe in his sophomore debut but will be limited in the amount of plays as his father makes sure he’s protected while regaining his stamina.

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“He thinks he’s ready but he’s a 15-year-old thinking he’s ready and Dad knows when he’s ready,” Keith said.

Austin was a key contributor for Bellflower last season and the school has added other weapons to fit in with him, including senior quarterback E’lacion Saxton, who has passed for 1,289 yards and 14 touchdowns, five of those to freshman receiver Keondre Smith.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.