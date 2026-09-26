High school football: Top performers in the Southland
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.
RUSHING
• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns in win over Saugus.
• Moyo Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Crenshaw.
• Nathan De La Vega, El Modena: Rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown in win over Trabuco Hills.
• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.
• Jorden Wells, Servite: Rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns in win over Damien.
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 304 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Legacy.
PASSING
• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 324 yards and six touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.
• Jacob Titchenal, Villa Park: Completed 11 of 11 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in win over Lakewood.
• Demarco Hernandez, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.
• Tahj Skinner, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.
• Koa Regalado, Colton: Passed for 282 yards and five touchdowns in win over Jurupa Hills.
RECEIVING
• Kailan Booker, St. Monica: Caught four touchdown passes vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart.
• Will Jones Jr., Oxnard Pacifica: Caught 10 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in loss to Sierra Canyon.
DEFENSE
• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Contributed 21 tackles in loss to Sierra Canyon.
• AJ Spain, Harvard-Westlake: Recorded two sacks in win over Birmingham.
• Max Eldridge, Corona Santiago: Returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a punt in win over Elsinore.
• Elija Harmon, Inglewood: Had five tackles for losses in win over Downey.
• Chase Logue, West Torrance: Made two interceptions, caught two touchdowns in win over South Torrance.
• Thomas Gutierrez, South Gate: Had an interception and scored two touchdowns in win over Roosevelt.
• Charles Pittman, Bell: Had two interceptions, returning one 100 yards for a touchdown, in win over Huntington Park.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Alejandro Teran Martinez, El Modena: Made 32-yard field goal with five seconds left to beat Trabuco Hills.
• Jalen Cole, Huntington Beach Edison: Blocked a punt leading to a touchdown in win over Summit.