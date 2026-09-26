High school football: Top performers in the Southland

(Craig Weston / For The Times)

Hart High running back Matix Frithsmith gained 218 yards and had four touchdowns in a win over Saugus on Friday night.

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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns in win over Saugus.

• Moyo Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Crenshaw.

• Nathan De La Vega, El Modena: Rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown in win over Trabuco Hills.

Jaxsen Stokes ladies and gentlemen. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/bRwpoYDKlm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 26, 2026

• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.

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• Jorden Wells, Servite: Rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns in win over Damien.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 304 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Legacy.

PASSING

• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 324 yards and six touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

• Jacob Titchenal, Villa Park: Completed 11 of 11 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in win over Lakewood.

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• Demarco Hernandez, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.

• Tahj Skinner, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.

• Koa Regalado, Colton: Passed for 282 yards and five touchdowns in win over Jurupa Hills.

RECEIVING

• Kailan Booker, St. Monica: Caught four touchdown passes vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

• Will Jones Jr., Oxnard Pacifica: Caught 10 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in loss to Sierra Canyon.

DEFENSE

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Contributed 21 tackles in loss to Sierra Canyon.

• AJ Spain, Harvard-Westlake: Recorded two sacks in win over Birmingham.

• Max Eldridge, Corona Santiago: Returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a punt in win over Elsinore.

• Elija Harmon, Inglewood: Had five tackles for losses in win over Downey.

• Chase Logue, West Torrance: Made two interceptions, caught two touchdowns in win over South Torrance.

• Thomas Gutierrez, South Gate: Had an interception and scored two touchdowns in win over Roosevelt.

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• Charles Pittman, Bell: Had two interceptions, returning one 100 yards for a touchdown, in win over Huntington Park.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Alejandro Teran Martinez, El Modena: Made 32-yard field goal with five seconds left to beat Trabuco Hills.

• Jalen Cole, Huntington Beach Edison: Blocked a punt leading to a touchdown in win over Summit.