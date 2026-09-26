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High School Sports

High school football: Top performers in the Southland

Hart High running back Matix Frithsmith, who gaine 218 yards and scored four times, takes off on a run against Saugus.
Hart High running back Matix Frithsmith gained 218 yards and had four touchdowns in a win over Saugus on Friday night.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.

RUSHING

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns in win over Saugus.

• Moyo Odebunmi, Cleveland: Rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Crenshaw.

• Nathan De La Vega, El Modena: Rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown in win over Trabuco Hills.

• Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon: Rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.

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• Jorden Wells, Servite: Rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns in win over Damien.

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 304 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Legacy.

PASSING

• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 324 yards and six touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

• Jacob Titchenal, Villa Park: Completed 11 of 11 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in win over Lakewood.

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• Demarco Hernandez, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.

• Tahj Skinner, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.

• Koa Regalado, Colton: Passed for 282 yards and five touchdowns in win over Jurupa Hills.

RECEIVING

Kailan Booker, St. Monica: Caught four touchdown passes vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

• Will Jones Jr., Oxnard Pacifica: Caught 10 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in loss to Sierra Canyon.

DEFENSE

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Contributed 21 tackles in loss to Sierra Canyon.

• AJ Spain, Harvard-Westlake: Recorded two sacks in win over Birmingham.

• Max Eldridge, Corona Santiago: Returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a punt in win over Elsinore.

• Elija Harmon, Inglewood: Had five tackles for losses in win over Downey.

• Chase Logue, West Torrance: Made two interceptions, caught two touchdowns in win over South Torrance.

• Thomas Gutierrez, South Gate: Had an interception and scored two touchdowns in win over Roosevelt.

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• Charles Pittman, Bell: Had two interceptions, returning one 100 yards for a touchdown, in win over Huntington Park.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Alejandro Teran Martinez, El Modena: Made 32-yard field goal with five seconds left to beat Trabuco Hills.

• Jalen Cole, Huntington Beach Edison: Blocked a punt leading to a touchdown in win over Summit.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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