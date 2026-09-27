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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Santa Margarita head coach Carson Palmer leads his No. 1 team against Mater Dei on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 5:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0) did not play; vs. Mater Dei at Saddleback College Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1) did not play; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-10; vs. Loyola, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-3) lost to De La Salle, 35-32; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 4

5. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) did not play; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Friday; 6

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, Friday; 7

8. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-13; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday; 8

9 . CHAMINADE (5-0) did not play; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 9

10. PALOS VERDES (5-0) did not play; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday; 10

11. JSERRA (4-1) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 11

12. SERVITE (3-2) def. Damien, 28-9; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 12

13. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) did not play; at Villa Park, Friday; 13

14. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) did not play; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 14

15. LA SERNA (4-1) did not play; at Warren, Friday; 15

16. CREAN LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; at Tustin, Friday; 16

17. CARSON (4-1) did not play; vs. Gardena, Friday; 17

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 42-10; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 18

19. GARDENA SERRA (3-2 ) did not play; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 19

20. TUSTIN (4-1) did not play; vs. Crean Lutheran, Friday; 20

21. LA HABRA (5-0) did not play; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 21

22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-0) did not play; vs. El Modena, Friday; 22

23. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at San Clemente, Friday; 23

24. SAN JACINTO (5-0) def. Aquinas, 20-10; at Temescal Canyon, Thursday; 24

25. ORANGE (5-0) did not play; at El Dorado, Friday; 25

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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