The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Santa Margarita head coach Carson Palmer leads his No. 1 team against Mater Dei on Friday.

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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 5:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0) did not play; vs. Mater Dei at Saddleback College Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1) did not play; vs. JSerra, Friday; 2

3. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-10; vs. Loyola, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-3) lost to De La Salle, 35-32; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 4

5. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) did not play; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Friday; 6

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, Friday; 7

8. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-13; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday; 8

9 . CHAMINADE (5-0) did not play; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 9

10. PALOS VERDES (5-0) did not play; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday; 10

11. JSERRA (4-1) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 11

12. SERVITE (3-2) def. Damien, 28-9; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 12

13. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) did not play; at Villa Park, Friday; 13

14. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) did not play; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 14

15. LA SERNA (4-1) did not play; at Warren, Friday; 15

16. CREAN LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; at Tustin, Friday; 16

17. CARSON (4-1) did not play; vs. Gardena, Friday; 17

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 42-10; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 18

19. GARDENA SERRA (3-2 ) did not play; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 19

20. TUSTIN (4-1) did not play; vs. Crean Lutheran, Friday; 20

21. LA HABRA (5-0) did not play; at Capistrano Valley, Friday; 21

22. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-0) did not play; vs. El Modena, Friday; 22

23. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at San Clemente, Friday; 23

24. SAN JACINTO (5-0) def. Aquinas, 20-10; at Temescal Canyon, Thursday; 24

25. ORANGE (5-0) did not play; at El Dorado, Friday; 25