Orange High quarterback Star Thomas III elevates his play to a new level

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Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. Or so the adage goes. But what about when generational talent takes a methodical approach to consistent improvement? That’s when players like Star Thomas III are created.

With 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and only one interception while completing 75% of his passes this season, Orange High’s junior quarterback has rarely faltered when dropping back. Add in 295 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, and he is already more than halfway to the 4,146 all purpose yards that were the most in Orange County last year.

Orange is 5-0 for the first time since 2017 and has also crept into the final spot of The Times’ top 25 rankings for the Southland. Most of the thanks goes to three-year starter Thomas and his dynamic performances.

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It is the lack of mistakes and increased composure that have stood out to head coach Robert Pedroza in terms of Thomas’ improvement since his freshman and sophomore years.

“He’s so cerebral, he watches so much film,” Pedroza said. “He’s comfortable in games because he’s studied everything he needs to and he’s ready to go.”

It’s evident that the game moves much slower for him than the defense. He bamboozles opponents so often with his mind, which allows his strong run game and silky left-hand passes to move the ball down the field easier.

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Thomas said that he feels his coach’s belief every day and that has been a big reason for his consistent improvement. Still, he remains humble in the face of every reason not to be.

“There’s always the little stuff I can be better at,” he said after putting up 380 all-purpose yards against Etiwanda in a 35-28 victory that went down to the wire. “I just have to get back in the film room and watch the tape. Obviously, I’m not perfect. I just want to get better day-by-day.”

On the field, he doesn’t offer much celebration for his jaw-dropping antics. It isn’t an arrogance or nonchalant lack of passion. Thomas III just produces big plays so consistently that only a few moments can rile up a big reaction.

One came last week against Etiwanda, on his first touchdown of a five touchdown performance. He found junior receiver KJ Woodbury in the end zone with a 37-yard floater that soared over the defense. It tied the score early at 7-7 and Thomas ran down the field like a kid who made the best backyard play of the day.

Star Thomas III that is how you win a classic football game pic.twitter.com/OPozvDo7a2 — Caleb Otte (@se13_dtg) September 19, 2026

Pedroza said that his quarterback’s competitiveness and work ethic were evident from the first freshman year practice. Since then, there has been nobody better for the starting role. There is one specific trait, however, that Pedroza said defines Thomas’ skills: his heat-seeking-missile accuracy.

“A lot of college ]coaches] come in and watch him throw, and all leave saying that it was the most accurate workout they’ve seen,” Pedroza said.

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Pedroza is also happy Thomas and his family chose to play for and stay at a public high school, saying that it should show other players that the path to success doesn’t have to be at a private school.

Orange’s quarterback has attracted attention from Colorado State and Syracuse, with the junior visiting New York for a tour recently. With the rest of this season and all of next year remaining there’s a good chance more schools pick up on his talents.

Which is why Pedroza has no qualms about putting the game in Thomas’ hands.

“I trust Star over anybody. We just let him play and do his thing, and we always like the result,” he said.