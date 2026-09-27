Pepperdine’s new sports arena is perfect venue for high school championships

A look at Pepperdine’s new sports arena, which could be the perfect venue for high school sports championships.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

There’s a new option to hold basketball and volleyball championship events in Southern California.

The Mountain at Mullin Park is Pepperdine’s new arena that’s on schedule to be finished in early December so that the Waves can play their men’s basketball opener against Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 5.

Already, high school teams will get an early look at the arena on Dec. 22 when the Trinity League‘s and Mission League‘s one-day challenge takes place there.

Advertisement

After receiving a tour of the facility earlier this week while wearing a hard hat and vest because of ongoing construction, it’s clear to me that this is a sports facility that should be enjoyed by Pepperdine students and Malibu community members.

It will seat 3,600 for basketball/volleyball events with comfortable seating and a large Daktronics scoreboard hanging from the ceiling, as well as other technologically advanced video boards showing statistics and player backgrounds. There’s individual locker rooms for men’s and women’s basketball teams, men’s and women’s volleyball teams, plus a visiting locker room. There’s a practice court, a training room, an officials room and a video room packed with all the bells and whistles required for broadcasting in 2026.

On the upper level will be a cafe that leads to the most picturesque setting in college basketball, a patio area where the ocean view of Malibu is stunning and mesmerizing.

Advertisement

Anyone given a tour probably receives the same message from the guide courtesy of the school’s athletic director: “You can be watching a college basketball game, turn around and see the best view from any arena in the country.”

Pepperdine’s new arena that will seat 3,600 is nearing conclusion and is scheduled to open in early December. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

There’s a presidential suite and another suite that can be purchased for use. There are plenty of stairs, plus elevators.

The new court has been put in but not finished as school colors have yet to be painted.

Approximately $150 million was raised for the project that also includes a new parking lot with more than 800 spaces and a student center that has its own basketball court.

As for community use, it would be perfect for a City Section championship basketball game and also ideal for Southern Section championship games for basketball and volleyball in various divisions.

Pepperdine coaches will still have their offices located in the old Firestone Fieldhouse that will remain available as a practice facility, though they’ll have to use golf carts or cars to get to the new facility up a hill. It’s also a good way to get daily exercise walking or jogging up the hill beyond school dorms.

Advertisement

A view of the lockers in Pepperdine’s new arena for basketball and volleyball teams. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

With the Mountain opening, plus the Harvard-Westlake River Park Sports Complex opening in 2027, Southern California will have two modern, comfortable locations for sports activities leading up to the 2028 Olympic Games.

The view looking out at the Pacific Ocean while sitting in a chair or hanging on the railing at the Mountain is something to cherish. It lowers blood pressure. It activates dopamine, the neurotransmitter in the brain that triggers a feeling of relaxation. It offers the ultimate Southern California experience while watching the sun go down.

Mark it on a calendar to go see a Pepperdine game or the high school basketball event on Dec. 22 to enjoy the newest arena setting in Southern California.