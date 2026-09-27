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High School Sports

Prep talk: Cleveland’s win over Crenshaw changes City Section football outlook

Cleveland's football team pulled off one of the best wins in school history by defeating Crenshaw on Friday night.
(Robert S. Helfman)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Mario Guzman, 34, is in his third year as football coach at Cleveland High. His team’s 24-18 win over host Crenshaw on Friday night ranks as one of the best wins in school history.

“Greatest win during my tenure as AD,” said Greg Venger, in his 14th year as athletic director. “But more importantly, it’s a statement win for our program and a testament to the work these kids and coaches have put in.”

Guzman spent four years as an assistant before taking over. Guzman is something very rare in City Section football — a young coach who’s also a full-time teacher. He has Cleveland off to a 5-0 start going into a West Valley League opener against longtime power Birmingham on Friday night at Birmingham.

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Cleveland added a new weapon on Friday — baseball-player-turned-receiver Shiloh Wickliffe, who used to play football as a freshman at Sierra Canyon. He had an 80-yard kickoff return nullified by penalty on Friday but also made an impact at receiver in his first varsity game.

Guzman has stressed discipline and accountability. His players are not late for practices. They’re focused and committed.

“Our kids are grinders,” Guzman said. “They’re a good group of kids.”

After they got home to Reseda, half of the players went to In-N-Out and half to Raising Cane’s to celebrate. That could produce one of the few team divisions — which one is better?

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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