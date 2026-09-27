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High School Sports

Van Nuys coach Andres Sepulveda dismissed for building unauthorized batting cage

Baseball and bat on a ball field
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EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Andres Sepulveda, the baseball coach at Van Nuys High since the 2022 season, said he was dismissed this past week after the school administration determined a batting cage had been built during the summer by alumni and others without being approved.

He said he is being barred from ever coaching in the Los Angeles Unified School District again because a student was injured in building the batting cage, an allegation he denies and is appealing.

Sepulveda said alumni donated money during the summer that was used in building the cage. “It happened so fast and there was no [administrator] on campus,” he said.

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The field has been off limits to use for weeks since the school began an investigation last month. Sepulveda, a Van Nuys alumnus who teaches P.E. at a local middle school, is concerned along with baseball parents about whether there will be a season in 2027.

LAUSD has not yet responded to a Times request for comment sent on Friday.

Sepulveda said the softball program also is being looked at because of the addition of a new fence that was not authorized and is being demolished.

“There is a lack of support,” Sepulveda said of the school administration.

Van Nuys alumni include Hall of Famer Don Drysdale.

This is not the first time a coach in LAUSD has gotten into trouble trying to improve a facility, with the district issuing disciplinary action and demolishing the improvement because it was not authorized.

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It’s been a controversial fall for baseball coaches in the City Section. Sun Valley Poly dismissed its recently hired new coach, and the school is still looking for its fourth coach in a year’s time. El Camino Real put coach Josh Lienhard on administrative leave after questions arose why his CPR and first-aid cards were not listed in the Red Cross database.

Lienhard has since been reinstated.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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