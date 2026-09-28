(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Oxnard quarterback Ryanna Harris has scored 33 touchdowns and thrown for 13 more in 16 games.

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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (19-0)

The Lions have won 47 straight games led by Kate Meier, who this season has thrown for 5,028 yards and 62 scores.

Next: Tuesday vs. Santa Margarita.

2. Orange Lutheran (15-2)

Ava Harrison has 112 catches for 1,189 yards and 20 touchdowns and Capri Cuneo has picked off 18 passes.

Next: Tuesday vs. Mater Dei.

3. Huntington Beach (18-3)

Shelby Nguyen has 102 catches (16 for touchdowns) for the Oilers, who went 6-0 to win their own tournament.

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Next: Monday vs. Fountain Valley.

4. Newport Harbor (15-4)

Scarlett Guyser, Sammy Palmer, Ally Shaw and Skylie Cid have combined for 3,069 yards passing and 42 scores.

Next: Monday vs. Marina.

5. Dos Pueblos (15-2)

Ruby Streatfeild has thrown for 1,520 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for eight more scores.

Next: Tuesday vs. Ventura.

6. Westlake (13-3)

Olivia Elsokary has 99 catches for 1,401 yards and 32 touchdowns with 14 interceptions on defense.

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Next: Tuesday vs. Calabasas.

7. Edison (16-5)

Maddie Phung has thrown for 2,860 yards and 51 touchdowns and Lyric Lesui has 86 catches.

Next: Monday at Los Alamitos.

8. Oxnard (11-5)

Ryanna Harris has thrown for 13 touchdowns, rushed for 21 and has eight touchdown receptions.

Next: Tuesday at San Marcos.

9. Mater Dei (13-5)

The Monarchs have won six of their last seven games and reached the Kelly Reid Invitational semifinals.

Next: Monday vs. Yorba Linda.

10. Sierra Canyon (15-4)

Makena Cook has completed 265 of 391 passes for 3,437 yards, 66 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Next: Monday vs. Immaculate Heart.