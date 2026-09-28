The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (19-0)
The Lions have won 47 straight games led by Kate Meier, who this season has thrown for 5,028 yards and 62 scores.
Next: Tuesday vs. Santa Margarita.
2. Orange Lutheran (15-2)
Ava Harrison has 112 catches for 1,189 yards and 20 touchdowns and Capri Cuneo has picked off 18 passes.
Next: Tuesday vs. Mater Dei.
3. Huntington Beach (18-3)
Shelby Nguyen has 102 catches (16 for touchdowns) for the Oilers, who went 6-0 to win their own tournament.
Next: Monday vs. Fountain Valley.
4. Newport Harbor (15-4)
Scarlett Guyser, Sammy Palmer, Ally Shaw and Skylie Cid have combined for 3,069 yards passing and 42 scores.
Next: Monday vs. Marina.
5. Dos Pueblos (15-2)
Ruby Streatfeild has thrown for 1,520 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for eight more scores.
Next: Tuesday vs. Ventura.
6. Westlake (13-3)
Olivia Elsokary has 99 catches for 1,401 yards and 32 touchdowns with 14 interceptions on defense.
Next: Tuesday vs. Calabasas.
7. Edison (16-5)
Maddie Phung has thrown for 2,860 yards and 51 touchdowns and Lyric Lesui has 86 catches.
Next: Monday at Los Alamitos.
8. Oxnard (11-5)
Ryanna Harris has thrown for 13 touchdowns, rushed for 21 and has eight touchdown receptions.
Next: Tuesday at San Marcos.
9. Mater Dei (13-5)
The Monarchs have won six of their last seven games and reached the Kelly Reid Invitational semifinals.
Next: Monday vs. Yorba Linda.
10. Sierra Canyon (15-4)
Makena Cook has completed 265 of 391 passes for 3,437 yards, 66 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Next: Monday vs. Immaculate Heart.