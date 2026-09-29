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High School Sports

Prep talk: Chaminade to begin construction of new athletic facilities

Rendering of the new Chaminade baseball field, with construction beginning Wednesday.
(Chaminade High School)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Eight years after Chaminade purchased a 4.8-acre shopping property across the street from the West Hills campus, the school will hold a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday as part of a $66-million campus transformation project featuring new facilities including a baseball field, academic classrooms, a student quad and a pedestrian bridge that will connect the north and south campuses.

The baseball field is supposed to be finished by the winter of 2028 and the entire project by 2030. A new softball field will be built where the current baseball field rests. There also will be a new pool.

Chaminade’s building program begins as one of its Mission League members, Harvard-Westlake, prepares to unveil its River Park Sports Complex in early 2027 that includes a pool, gymnasium, two playing fields, a parking lot, tennis courts and a cafe.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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