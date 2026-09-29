Prep talk: Chaminade to begin construction of new athletic facilities

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Eight years after Chaminade purchased a 4.8-acre shopping property across the street from the West Hills campus, the school will hold a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday as part of a $66-million campus transformation project featuring new facilities including a baseball field, academic classrooms, a student quad and a pedestrian bridge that will connect the north and south campuses.

The baseball field is supposed to be finished by the winter of 2028 and the entire project by 2030. A new softball field will be built where the current baseball field rests. There also will be a new pool.

Chaminade’s building program begins as one of its Mission League members, Harvard-Westlake, prepares to unveil its River Park Sports Complex in early 2027 that includes a pool, gymnasium, two playing fields, a parking lot, tennis courts and a cafe.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

