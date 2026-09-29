The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Cleveland coach Mario Guzman with former player Joshua Reyes, left, and quarterback Domenik Fuentes.

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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (4-1). Colts are trying to win out all the way to state championship.

2. CLEVELAND (5-0). Win over Crenshaw shows the Cavaliers are legit.

3. CRENSHAW (4-2). Cougars need to prepare for coming showdown with King/Drew.

4. SAN PEDRO (5-1). Pirates play Banning in annual Marine League rivalry game.

5. BIRMINGHAM (1-4). Patriots host Cleveland on Friday in West Valley League opener.

6. KING/DREW (3-2). Golden Eagles face unbeaten Santa Fe Christian (6-0).

7. KENNEDY (5-0). Golden Cougars must contain Panorama’s running game.

8. GARFIELD (4-1). Ceasar Reyes has rushed for 1,158 yards and 18 touchdowns.

9. BELL (5-1). Who’s going to tackle Ceasar Reyes on Friday night against Garfield?

10. MARSHALL (6-0). It’s time for Marshall to take charge in Northern League.