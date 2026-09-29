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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Cleveland coach Mario Guzman with former player Joshua Reyes, left, and quarterback Domenik Fuentes.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (4-1). Colts are trying to win out all the way to state championship.

2. CLEVELAND (5-0). Win over Crenshaw shows the Cavaliers are legit.

3. CRENSHAW (4-2). Cougars need to prepare for coming showdown with King/Drew.

4. SAN PEDRO (5-1). Pirates play Banning in annual Marine League rivalry game.

5. BIRMINGHAM (1-4). Patriots host Cleveland on Friday in West Valley League opener.

6. KING/DREW (3-2). Golden Eagles face unbeaten Santa Fe Christian (6-0).

7. KENNEDY (5-0). Golden Cougars must contain Panorama’s running game.

8. GARFIELD (4-1). Ceasar Reyes has rushed for 1,158 yards and 18 touchdowns.

9. BELL (5-1). Who’s going to tackle Ceasar Reyes on Friday night against Garfield?

10. MARSHALL (6-0). It’s time for Marshall to take charge in Northern League.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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