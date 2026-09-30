Prep talk: Crespi to honor 1986 championship football team on Friday

Crespi High running back Russell White holds the Glenn Davis trophy as the top player in the Southland in 1986.

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Crespi High will honor its Southern Section Division 1 championship football team from 40 years ago on Friday night between the first and second quarters of its homecoming game against La Salle and also offer a special presentation to its Hall of Fame running back, Russell White, who led that 1986 team as a sophomore.

White is getting his No. 4 jersey retired.

Also on that 1986 team was former Servite coach Troy Thomas, who was a cornerback. White, Thomas and former Crespi coach Bill Redell are confirmed to attend the game.

Redell, 85, said of that team, “Those are good days.”

No San Fernando Valley football team has won the Southern Section’s highest division before or since. Crespi defeated St. John Bosco in the championship game as part of a 13-1 season, avenging its only loss.

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