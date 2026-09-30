Santa Margarita running back Adrian Petero (26) and quarterback Fletch Palmer (3) will take on Mater Dei in a Trinity League opener on Friday.

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A look at three of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (3-2) vs. Santa Margarita (4-1) at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

You might think you’re watching a fútbol game instead of a football game in this Trinity League opener in which both teams have outstanding defenses, which means any scoring will be a luxury. Santa Margarita has three shutouts in five games. Mater Dei has a terrific group of linebackers. The pick: Santa Margarita.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-0) at Chaminade (5-0), 7 p.m.

It’s the battle of the unbeatens in a Mission League opener. Notre Dame has not faced a team this season the caliber of Chaminade, which can run, pass and play good defense. Notre Dame needs a big game from the versatile Tahj Skinner, its quarterback and star safety. The pick: Chaminade.

Cleveland (5-0) at Birmingham (1-4), 7 p.m.

Who thought Birmingham would be the underdog in any West Valley League game? The Patriots won only once during their nonleague schedule against Southern Section teams and took a setback last week in a loss to Harvard-Westlake. Cleveland used its rushing attack to upset Crenshaw on the road. The winner will be a certain City Section Open Division playoff team. The pick: Birmingham.