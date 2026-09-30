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High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Santa Margarita High's 5-foot-4 running back Adrian Petero runs to his left with quarterback Fletch Palmer in the background.
Santa Margarita running back Adrian Petero (26) and quarterback Fletch Palmer (3) will take on Mater Dei in a Trinity League opener on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at three of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (3-2) vs. Santa Margarita (4-1) at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

You might think you’re watching a fútbol game instead of a football game in this Trinity League opener in which both teams have outstanding defenses, which means any scoring will be a luxury. Santa Margarita has three shutouts in five games. Mater Dei has a terrific group of linebackers. The pick: Santa Margarita.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-0) at Chaminade (5-0), 7 p.m.

It’s the battle of the unbeatens in a Mission League opener. Notre Dame has not faced a team this season the caliber of Chaminade, which can run, pass and play good defense. Notre Dame needs a big game from the versatile Tahj Skinner, its quarterback and star safety. The pick: Chaminade.

Cleveland (5-0) at Birmingham (1-4), 7 p.m.

Who thought Birmingham would be the underdog in any West Valley League game? The Patriots won only once during their nonleague schedule against Southern Section teams and took a setback last week in a loss to Harvard-Westlake. Cleveland used its rushing attack to upset Crenshaw on the road. The winner will be a certain City Section Open Division playoff team. The pick: Birmingham.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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